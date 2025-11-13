The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Carbon Capture And Sequestration (CCS) Market to Reach US $6.76 Billion by 2029

Expected to grow to $6.77 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Carbon Capture And Sequestration (CCS) Market?

The market size for carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) has seen a swift increase in the recent past. The market that was valued at $3.27 billion in 2024 is predicted to hit the $3.80 billion mark in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The substantial growth during the historic time is a direct result of heightened climate change awareness, stricter regulations on emission levels, increased demand for pollution-free power sources, expansion of industrial initiatives aiming to control greenhouse gas emissions, and a rise in the reliance on renewable energy sources.

Expectations are high for the carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) market to experience robust growth in the coming years, potentially increasing to $6.77 billion in 2029. This implies a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The predicted expansion during the forecast period can be linked to a number of factors, such as increased government incentives aimed at carbon reduction, the rise in corporate pledges towards net-zero goals, the expansion of carbon trading schemes, increased funding for clean technology projects, and the rising trend towards sustainable industrial practices. The forecast period is likely to witness several significant trends including technological advancements in carbon capture systems, progress in storage and monitoring techniques, investments in research and development, innovations in cost-effective carbon dioxide transportation, and improvements in emission reduction technologies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Carbon Capture And Sequestration (CCS) Global Market Growth?

The surge in funds directed towards carbon management solutions is predicted to stimulate the carbon capture and sequestration market's expansion in the near future. Carbon management solutions encompass techniques and strategies devised to capture, lower, or compensate for carbon dioxide emissions stemming from industrial, energy, and commercial sources. The increase in these investments is propelled by growing business sustainability obligations and regulatory demands, as enterprises strive to curtail emissions and fulfil environmental objectives. Carbon capture and sequestration significantly contribute by trapping and containing carbon dioxide discharges, facilitating industries to decrease their environmental footprints and accomplish sustainable development goals. For example, Terrascope, a Swiss climate intelligence platform, announced in March 2024 that between 2022 and 2025, there will be substantial growth - from 12% to 53% - of companies adopting Scope 3 emissions management software. This increase depicts the escalating regulatory burdens. Thus, the heightened investments in carbon management solutions are propelling the expansion of the carbon capture and sequestration market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Carbon Capture And Sequestration (CCS) Market?

Major players in the Carbon Capture And Sequestration (CCS) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• China National Petroleum Corporation

• Exxon Mobil Corporation

• Siemens AG

• Linde plc

• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

• NRG Energy Inc.

• Halliburton Company

• TotalEnergies SE

• Fluor Corporation

• Schlumberger Limited (SLB)

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Carbon Capture And Sequestration (CCS) Industry?

In an effort to improve scalability, reduce the time it takes to launch, and optimise operational seemliness, key players in the carbon capture and sequestration market are focusing on developing advanced systems like modular direct air capture (DAC) systems. Utilizing prefabricated, standardized units that can be easily transported and assembled on-site, a modular DAC system allows for smoother installation, speedy scaling, and high efficiency in CO₂ capture per unit. For example, in June 2024, CarbonCapture Inc., which is based in the US and specialises in direct air capture, unveiled its Leo Series modular DAC system. This product is capable of capturing over 500 tons of CO₂ annually for each module, maintaining a 98% CO₂ purity level, and facilitating mass production with an 83,000-square-foot manufacturing plant in Mesa, Arizona, that can produce up to 4,000 modules per year. This equates to over 2 megatons of annual carbon removal capacity. This innovative move situates CarbonCapture Inc. as a front-runner in the swift, cost-effective implementation of large-scale carbon removal solutions.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Carbon Capture And Sequestration (CCS) Market Report?

The carbon capture and sequestration (ccs)market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Ocean Sequestration, Terrestrial Sequestration, Other Types

2) By Technology: Post-Combustion Capture, Pre-Combustion Capture, Oxy-Fuel Combustion, Direct Air Capture, Other Emerging Technologies

3) By Storage Type: Geological Storage, Ocean Storage, Mineral Storage, Utilization (Conversion To Chemicals Or Fuels), Other Innovative Storage Solutions

4) By Application: Power Generation, Industrial Processes, Natural Gas Processing, Cement Production, Waste-To-Energy

5) By End-User Industry: Electric Utilities, Oil And Gas, Steel Manufacturing, Cement Industry, Chemicals And Petrochemicals

Subsegments:

1) By Ocean Sequestration: Direct Injection Into Deep Ocean, Alkalinity Enhancement, Ocean Fertilization, Biomass-Based Ocean Sequestration, Marine Mineral Carbonation

2) By Terrestrial Sequestration: Afforestation And Reforestation, Soil Carbon Sequestration, Biochar Application, Wetland Restoration, Agricultural Land Management

3) By Other Types: Geological Sequestration, Mineral Carbonation, Industrial Carbon Utilization And Storage, Artificial Or Engineered Sequestration Systems, Hybrid Sequestration Methods

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Carbon Capture And Sequestration (CCS) Industry?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the global Carbon Capture And Sequestration (CCS) market as per the report of 2025. However, it is projected that Asia-Pacific will experience the swiftest growth during the forecast period. The regions examined in this report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

