Connected Packaging Market Grows at 9.1% CAGR — Digitalization Expands Across APAC, Europe, USA, and Saudi Arabia

The global connected packaging market is poised for transformative growth, blending digital engagement with sustainability.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global connected packaging market is undergoing a major transformation, emerging as a cornerstone of brand engagement, supply-chain transparency and product authenticity. According to the latest report by Future Market Insights, the market is projected to grow from USD 28.3 billion in 2025 to USD 60.5 billion by 2035, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9 %. This rapid expansion underscores the growing convergence of packaging with IoT, QR/NFC/RFID technologies, sustainability imperatives and heightened consumer demand for traceability, interactive experiences and end-to-end transparency.

Key Market Insights at a Glance

• Global market value (2025): ~USD 28.3 billion.

• Forecast market value (2035): ~USD 60.5 billion; CAGR ~7.9 %.

• Primary technology drivers: QR codes, NFC, RFID, sensor-enabled packaging.

• Leading application sectors: Food & beverage (largest share), healthcare, personal care.

• Regional leadership: North America largest share currently; Asia Pacific fastest growth.

• Sustainability & regulation: Consumer demand and legislation (e.g., digital product passports) fuel adoption.

• Strategic focus: End-users are demanding packaging that not only protects but connects—enabling data collection, brand interaction and supply chain insights.

To access the complete data tables and in-depth insights, request a sample report here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-24659

Regional Value Paragraph

In the Asia Pacific region, the rate of adoption of connected packaging solutions is particularly striking: driven by rising disposable incomes, explosive growth in e-commerce, and regulatory momentum toward greater product transparency, the region is expected to deliver the highest CAGR among major geographies. Meanwhile, North America continues to lead in absolute market size thanks to established infrastructure, advanced consumer markets and high penetration of smart technologies. Europe is rapidly catching up, spurred by stringent sustainability and traceability regulations.

Regional Overview

• North America – Holds the largest portion of the market today, credited largely to early technology adoption in retail, logistics and consumer goods. Large brand-owners are deploying connected packaging to enhance anti-counterfeiting, track inventory and create interactive consumer experiences.

• Asia Pacific – Fastest-growing region, benefiting from growing middle-class consumption, mobile-first consumers scanning QR codes/NFC, rising interest in product provenance and expanding manufacturing capacity in countries such as China, India and Southeast Asia.

• Europe – Moderate growth but increasing momentum thanks to regulatory drivers (e.g., EU Digital Product Passport initiative) and strong emphasis on sustainability and circular packaging models.

• Latin America & Middle East/Africa – Emerging markets show steady uptake; growth remains tempered by infrastructure and cost-barriers but offers long-term opportunity as packaging ecosystems evolve.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive field in the connected packaging market is characterised by large packaging-material/technology players and new entrants combining IoT, software, printing and sensor capabilities. Established global firms are expanding their digital packaging portfolios, partnering or acquiring sensor/IoT start-ups to strengthen their offering. Key competitive factors include ability to integrate digital identifiers (QR/NFC/RFID), supply chain analytics, consumer-engagement platforms and sustainable packaging practices.

Segment Overview

• By Type/Technology: “Intelligent packaging” (which includes embedded sensors and dynamic digital features) is the dominant segment and expected to record the highest growth, while “interactive packaging” and “active packaging” are also gaining ground.

• By Connectivity Tech: QR codes remain the most widely adopted interactive interface; NFC and RFID are rapidly gaining share, especially in premium or regulated sectors (e.g., healthcare, luxury goods).

• By End-Use Industry: Food & beverage leads in terms of market share—due to high volumes, need for freshness/traceability and increasingly digital‐consumer interaction. Healthcare/ pharmaceuticals and personal care also show above-average growth, driven by tamper/effect-monitoring demands and consumer demand for authenticity.

• By Packaging Level: Primary packaging (such as bottles, pouches) commands a significant share, but secondary and tertiary levels (cases, pallets) are increasingly using connected packaging for supply-chain visibility and logistics optimisation.

Market Outlook: Powering the Next Decade

As brands shift from packaging as mere containment to packaging as a platform for engagement and data, the connected packaging market is poised to power the next decade of packaging innovation. The convergence of smart labels, IoT connectivity, sustainability mandates and consumer demand for authenticity means packaging will become a key touch-point in brand ecosystems. Investments in digital supply-chain infrastructure, packaging¬-embedded sensors, mobile-interactive codes and analytics will unlock incremental value. Between 2025–2035, the market trajectory suggests a more than doubling of value to USD 60.5 billion—signalling that packaging technology is emerging from the shadows of logistics into the spotlight of brand and consumer strategy.

Key Players of Sustainable Label Industry

Major participants in the connected packaging ecosystem include:

• Amcor plc

• 3M

• Constantia Flexibles

• Klöckner Pentaplast

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• International Paper

These organisations are investing aggressively in next-generation print, IoT-enabled label technologies, smart films, sensor integrations and cloud-analytics to deliver connected packaging at scale.

Full Market Report Available for Delivery. For Purchase or Customization, Please Request Here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/24659

Recent Strategic Developments

• Partnerships between packaging material manufacturers and IoT/sensor firms are proliferating, enabling rapid deployment of digital identifiers and interactive features.

• Mergers & acquisitions of innovative start-ups by large packaging and labelling companies accelerate technology roll-out and expand service-scope.

• Brands are piloting connected packaging initiatives across high-value segments (e.g., pharmaceuticals, premium consumer goods) to test consumer engagement, counter-counterfeiting and supply-chain transparency in real-time.

• Sustainability is increasingly integrated: connected packaging solutions now emphasise recyclability, biodegradable sensor modules and circular-economy readiness—addressing regulatory and consumer pressures.

Explore More Related Studies Published by FMI Research:

Stretch Films Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/stretch-films-market

Glassine Paper Market Share Analysis https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/glassine-paper-market-share-analysis

IV Bag Market https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/iv-bag-market

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.