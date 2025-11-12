Not Just for Humans Anymore: Biovenic's CAR Tech Goes Veterinary

Biovenic

BioVenic has launched a comprehensive platform designed to accelerate the development of immune cell therapies for veterinary applications.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the past two decades, CAR therapies have revolutionized human oncology. Meanwhile, similar strategies in veterinary medicine have taken hold. Biovenic is changing that narrative by providing tailored solutions— veterinary CAR-T therapy development—to tackle challenges in developing immune cell therapies for veterinary use.Unlike most veterinary CAR programs, which retrofit human constructs, Biovenic's designed CAR cells are tailored to animal immune systems, with customized antigen recognition domains and co-stimulatory signals that enhance targeting precision and cellular persistence. This approach represents a leap forward in treating canine lymphoma, feline leukemia, and even emerging zoonotic cancers.Biovenic's technology platform, which is disease-target focused, employs transcriptomic and proteomic profiling to identify new antigens and immune checkpoints across multiple species. "For researchers, this translates into an actionable, carefully vetted library of new and validated targets, ready to be plugged into preclinical work, without the guesswork.""I think it is significant to mention that our platform enables the therapeutic application of both autologous and allogeneic immune cells, providing renewed hope for chronic disorders that current veterinary drugs fail to address," a scientist explained.Once targets are defined, the company supports veterinary CAR gene transduction through a range of delivery methods, including lentiviral vectors, mRNA electroporation, and transposon systems. These approaches are optimized for immune cells in companion animals, achieving scalable production and high transduction efficiency. "We have observed a significant increase in CAR expression and cell viability using our proprietary packaging systems tailored for veterinary CAR gene transduction," remarked a BioVenic immunologist. Veterinary immunotherapy isn't a side project anymore," a senior scientist at Biovenic said. "It's a frontier. And we're giving researchers the tools to lead it."To scientists working in animal health, Biovenic provides more than technology; it provides a new paradigm. One that respects the biological individuality of animals while extending the possibilities of veterinary care.Learn more about Biovenic's platform at https://www.biovenic.com/ About BiovenicBiovenic is a biotechnology company committed to the development of veterinary immunotherapy through species-specific CAR technologies and immune cell platforms. Through state-of-the-art molecular profiling combined with modular engineering systems, Biovenic enables researchers and clinicians to develop precision therapies for animal health.

