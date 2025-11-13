Concrete Fiber Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concrete Fiber Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for concrete fiber has seen a speedy expansion in recent years. It is anticipated to increase from a worth of $2.47 billion in 2024 to an estimated $2.72 billion in 2025. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. The significant growth experienced in the historical period can be credited to the escalating demand for robust, high-strength building materials, the surge in urbanization and infrastructure advancements worldwide, an emphasis on cost-efficient and eco-friendly construction methods, and a heightened demand for superior materials in the transport infrastructure sector.

In the coming years, the concrete fiber market size is anticipated to experience significant growth, projected to reach $3.96 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. This growth during the forecast period is linked to the escalating investment in large-scale infrastructure projects particularly in developing economies, increased recognition of the enduring cost advantages of concrete fiber reinforcement, and progressive advancements in concrete fiber techniques. Key trends projected for the forecast period encompass the incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, progression in fiber materials enhancing durability and resistance to cracking, technological progress in concrete formulations and mix designs, and the emergence of eco-friendly construction methods.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Concrete Fiber Market?

The expansion of infrastructure development is anticipated to boost the concrete fiber market's ascent. Infrastructure development encompasses the creation and enhancement of key facilities and systems such as transportation routes, buildings, utilities, and civil engineering schemes, all of which bolster economic growth and living standards. The rise in infrastructure development is fueled by a surge in urbanization and population, triggering the requirement for innovative construction projects for accommodating mushrooming populations and reconstructing outdated infrastructure systems. Concrete fibers augment the robustness, longevity, and crack resistance of facilities, thereby promoting the creation of long-lasting roads, bridges, and structures. This simultaneously enhances structural rigidity and minimizes maintenance, facilitating quicker, and economical infrastructure growth. For example, as per the Office for National Statistics, a national statistical establishment in the UK, infrastructure investment in 2023 touched £13.8 billion ($16.27 billion), reflecting a 3.9% escalation compared to 2022. Consequently, the burgeoning infrastructure development is fostering the concrete fiber market's expansion.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Concrete Fiber Market?

What Are The Top Trends In The Concrete Fiber Industry?

Leading firms involved in the concrete fiber industry are strategizing on setting up manufacturing plants to cater to the escalating demand from construction and infrastructure sectors. A manufacturing plant is a specialized location where raw materials are transformed into final products through industrial methodologies and sophisticated machinery, managed by expert personnel for effective production and quality assurance to fulfill market requirements. For example, in April 2024, Sika AG, a chemical company based in Switzerland, established a state-of-the-art macrofiber manufacturing center in Lima, Peru, to accommodate the swiftly rising demand for synthetic macrofibers in Latin America, predominantly from the mining and infrastructure sectors. This new plant fortifies Sika's status as a preeminent supplier by producing superior synthetic macrofibers that enhance the strength and sustainability of concrete structures, and also cut down construction time and expenses. This strategic move sets Sika on the path to support the growth of transportation infrastructure and mining activities all over Latin America, as the worldwide demand for macrofibers is projected to witness a substantial growth in the region with a CAGR of 25% in the forthcoming five years.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Concrete Fiber Market Growth

The concrete fibermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Synthetic Concrete Fiber, Steel Concrete Fiber, Glass Concrete Fiber, Natural Fiber, Basalt Fiber

2) By Application: Concrete Slabs, Sprayed Concrete, Precast Concrete, Screeds, Extruded Concrete, Other Applications

3) By End-Use Industry: Transport Infrastructure, Building And Construction, Mining And Tunnel, Industrial Flooring, Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Synthetic Concrete Fiber: Polypropylene Fiber, Nylon Fiber, Polyester Fiber, Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) Fiber, Acrylic Fiber

2) By Steel Concrete Fiber: Deformed Steel Fiber, Welded Steel Fiber, Crimped Steel Fiber, Twisted Steel Fiber

3) By Glass Concrete Fiber: Alkali-Resistant (AR) Glass Fiber, E-Glass Fiber, S-Glass Fiber, C-Glass Fiber

4) By Natural Fiber: Jute Fiber, Coir Fiber, Sisal Fiber, Bamboo Fiber, Hemp Fiber

5) By Basalt Fiber: Chopped Basalt Fiber, Continuous Basalt Fiber, Basalt Fiber Roving, Basalt Fiber Mesh

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Concrete Fiber Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Concrete Fiber Global Market Report, Asia-Pacific held the top position in 2024 and North America is predicted to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The report includes an analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

