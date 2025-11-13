Crypto-Powered Remittances Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Crypto-Powered Remittances Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Crypto-Powered Remittances Market Be By 2025?

The market size for remittances enabled by cryptocurrency has seen an incredible increase in recent years. It's projected to expand from $22.18 billion in 2024 to $27.87 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.6%. Factors contributing to this growth in the historical timeframe include an increasingly clear regulatory environment for crypto-based remittances, elevated remittance volumes from migrant laborers, increased investment in cryptocurrency payment infrastructure, the widespread use of stablecoins for remittance operations, and a growing trust in secure and transparent blockchain networks.

The market for remittance powered by cryptocurrency is anticipated to witness substantial expansion in the coming years, reaching a value of $68.59 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3%. Factors contributing to the increase in the predicted timeframe include growing use of digital currencies for international transactions, surging requirement for quicker and more affordable global money transfers, expanding penetration of smartphones and internet in emerging economies, boosted financial involvement in underbanked areas, and escalating awareness of blockchain-based payment systems. Prevailing trends during the prediction period cover enhancements in blockchain technologies for expedited transactions, amalgamation of crypto wallets into conventional banking infrastructures, progress in stablecoin solutions to mitigate volatility threats, advancements in secure cryptographic protocols for payments, and the automation of cross-border remittance processes facilitated by technology.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Crypto-Powered Remittances Market Landscape?

The mounting need for transactions across international borders is set to fuel the expansion of the crypto-driven remittance market. Financial transactions, which involve sending funds from a payer in one nation to a receiver in another, often necessitate currency conversion and cross-border settlement, are referred to as cross-border payments. The rise of global commerce and e-commerce has led to an uptick in these transactions, leading to greater demand for seamless global transactions. Crypto-driven remittances facilitate these types of payments by offering quicker, economical, and secure transfers between nations, sidestepping traditional banking systems, thus reducing fees and settlement times. For example, BVNK Services Limited, a British fintech company reported that in March 2025, in 2024 stablecoins noted a transaction volume of $32 trillion, with around $6 trillion generated from payment-related transactions, which is approximately 3% of the predicted $195 trillion worth of global cross-border payment volumes. As a result, the surging need for cross-border payments is bolstering the growth of the crypto-driven remittances market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Crypto-Powered Remittances Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Crypto-Powered Remittances Market?

Leading businesses in the crypto remittance sector are honing their focus on the growth of technological advancements such as payment processing through blockchain to facilitate quicker, safer, and cheaper cross-border financial transfers. Blockchain-based payment processing is a system that leverages blockchain tech to securely and transparently record, verify, and conclude financial transactions, bypassing traditional middlemen like banks. For instance, in April 2025, Mastercard Inc., a credit card company based in the US, incorporated end-to-end capabilities for stablecoin transactions, right from crypto wallets to merchant checkouts. This operational change enabled customers to use stablecoins effortlessly for routine payments, while merchants started accepting stablecoins directly. This integration leads to rapid, affordable, and secure transactions with less volatility compared to other cryptocurrencies, thus bridging the gap between digital assets and traditional finance. The aim of this solution is to make stablecoins suitable for traditional payments, remittances, and commerce, thereby improving global payment efficiency and financial inclusion.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Crypto-Powered Remittances Market

The crypto-powered remittancesmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Cross-Border Remittances, Domestic Remittances

2) By Cryptocurrency Type: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Stablecoins, Other Cryotocurrency Types

3) By Channel: Online Platforms, Mobile Apps, Crypto Exchanges, Other Channels

4) By Application: Personal, Business, Other Applications

5) By End User: Migrant Workers, Businesses, Financial Institutions, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Cross-Border Remittances: Personal, Business

2) By Domestic Remittances: Online Platforms, Mobile Apps, Crypto Exchanges

Crypto-Powered Remittances Market Regional Insights

In 2024, Asia-Pacific dominated the global market for crypto-powered remittances. It is also predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the future. The Crypto-Powered Remittances Global Market Report 2025 includes a wide range of geographical areas including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

