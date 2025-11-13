Cricket Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Cricket Market Through 2025?

The size of the cricket market has shown a robust increase in recent years. It is predicted to escalate from $5.72 billion in 2024 to approximately $6.19 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The historical growth is credited to factors such as the rise in colonial influence, an increase in the formation of county clubs, the escalation in the number of international tours, a boost in domestic tournaments, the broadening of aristocratic patronage, and the growing standardization of rules.

The size of the cricket market is set to experience robust expansion in the coming years. The market value is projected to reach $8.37 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. The forecasted growth over this period can be credited to factors such as increasing commercial activity, heightened fan interaction, rising corporate sponsorships, a boom in media interest, the spread of grassroots initiatives, and a rise in professional contracts. Notable trends for this period encompass advancements in accuracy technology for umpiring, improvements in platforms for fan engagement, enhancements in performance analytics, infrastructural developments in stadiums, research and advancements in player fitness, and technological progress in broadcasting experiences.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Cricket Market?

The surge in youth involvement in sports activities is seen as a driving force for the growth trajectory of the cricket market in the future. Health benefits, teamwork enhancement, and youth development are propelling an increase in participation in sports. As an offshoot of this, demand in the cricket industry is soaring since more people are getting involved in sports, thereby prompting companies, academies, and event planners to put money into well-structured training programs, infrastructure, as well as initiatives geared toward drawing in young participants. For example, a February 2024 report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), an American trade association, stated that, in 2023, participation in winter sports, team sports, racquet sports, and water sports rose by over 9% year on year. As such, the uptick in youth participation in sports is a critical force propelling demand in the cricket market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Cricket Market?

Major players in the Cricket Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nike Inc.

• Adidas AG

• Puma SE

• Frasers Group plc

• MRF Limited

• CA Sports (Pvt.) Ltd.

• Kookaburra Sport Pty Ltd

• Grays of Cambridge (International) Limited.

• Sanspareils Greenlands Private Limited

• Sareen Sports Industries Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Top Trends In The Cricket Industry?

Leading firms in the cricket market are directing their focus towards integrating advancements in virtual reality (VR) broadcasting, such as immersive spatial rendering, with the aim of boosting audience involvement, revolutionizing broadcasting experiences, and providing interactive game analyses. Immersive spatial rendering, a sophisticated VR technology, recreates actual match environments in a three-dimensional space, allowing spectators to view the match from various angles, experience the on-field action with authentic depth, and engage with real-time data overlays. For example, in June 2024, the International Cricket Council (ICC), the governing body for cricket in the UAE, unveiled the ICC Immersive App for Apple Vision Pro that leverages immersive spatial rendering to reproduce the T20 World Cup highlights in a 3D virtual setting. The platform lets cricket enthusiasts revisit crucial moments from different perspectives, trace ball paths, and access player statistics within an interactive spatial interface, thereby significantly improving spectator engagement and revolutionizing the way cricket audiences go beyond conventional broadcasting.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Cricket Market

The cricketmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: International Cricket, Domestic Cricket, Club Cricket, Fantasy Cricket

2) By Product: Cricket Bats, Cricket Balls, Protective Gear, Cricket Footwear, Apparel And Jerseys, Training Equipment

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline, Broadcast, Streaming

4) By Application: Professional Cricket, Amateur And Recreational Cricket, Women’s Cricket, Training And Coaching Academies, Broadcasting And Digital Streaming, Merchandise And Fan Engagement

Subsegments:

1) By International Cricket: Test Matches, One Day Internationals (ODIs), Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), ICC Tournaments, Bilateral Series

2) By Domestic Cricket: First-Class, List A, Twenty20 Leagues, State Or Regional Tournaments, Franchise-Based Competitions

3) By Club Cricket: Amateur Clubs, Semi-Professional Clubs, Youth Clubs, University Or College Clubs, Corporate Leagues

4) By Fantasy Cricket: Daily Fantasy Leagues, Season-Long Fantasy Leagues, Paid Fantasy Platforms, Free-to-Play Platforms, Mobile App-Based Fantasy Games

Global Cricket Market - Regional Insights

The Cricket Global Market Report 2025 identifies Asia-Pacific as the leading region in the year 2024 while also projecting it to experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. In the report, regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa as well as Asia-Pacific itself are taken into consideration and analysed.

