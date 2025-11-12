Atmospheric Water Generator Market to Grow at 14.8% CAGR Through 2031 | Next-Gen Water Solutions Drive Demand

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global atmospheric water generator market garnered $ $2.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $9.7 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17445 Covid-19 Scenario:The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global atmospheric water generator market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of production of many products in the atmospheric water generator market.However, with reduction in the number of COVID-19 cases, the atmospheric water generator companies reopened at their full-scale capacities, which is expected to help the market recover by the end of 2022.The research provides detailed segmentation of the global atmospheric water generator market based on Application, Capacity, Type, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.Based on type, the cooling condensation segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for around 90% of the global atmospheric water generator market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the wet desiccation segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.8% from 2022 to 2031.Based on capacity, the up to 60 liters segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the global atmospheric water generator market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the 61-500 liters segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.0% from 2022 to 2031.Based on application, the non-residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than 90% of the global atmospheric water generator market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the total atmospheric water generator market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.Leading Players:Leading market players of the global atmospheric water generator market analyzed in the research include AeroNero, Air 2 Water Solutions, Akvo Atmospheric Water Systems, Atlantis Solar, Clean Wave Products, Dew Point Manufacturing, Drinkable Air Technologies, EcoloBlue, Eshara Water, GenaQ Technologies, PlanetWater, Quench Innovations, Ray Agua, SkyWater Air Water Machines, Water Gen Ltd., Water Technologies International Inc., and Air Drinking Water Technology.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global atmospheric water generator market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global atmospheric water generator market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario. 