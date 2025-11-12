In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market is set to grow at a CAGR of 11.36% by 2030

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Industry

In-flight Entertainment & Connectivity Market by Type, Aircraft and Connectivity : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global in flight entertainment and connectivity industry was valued at $4.13 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.65 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.36%.Leading Key Players:-AnuvuEcoStar CorporationHoneywell International IncIntelsatKymeta CorporationPanasonic CorporationSITA (OnAir)Thales GroupThinkom SolutionViasat IncDownload Report (242 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2145 Advancement in connectivity technologies and growth in number of airline passengers are expected to drive in-flight entertainment and connectivity market during the forecast period. However, high cost associated with networking technologies and connectivity hardware is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, huge untapped market opportunity in developing regions is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market in future.COVID-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID-19 impact on the in-flight entertainment & connectivity market is unpredictable, and is expected to remain in force for a few years.The COVID-19 outbreak forced governments across the globe to implement stringent lockdown and banimport–export of raw material items for most of 2020& few months in 2021. This led to sudden fall in the availability of important raw materials for manufacturing in-flight entertainment (IFE) screens and other components.Moreover, nationwide lockdown forced IFE manufacturing facilities to partially or completely shut their operations.Adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in delays in activities and initiatives regarding development of advancedIFE components globally.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/in-flight-entertainment-and-connectivity-market/purchase-options North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The U.S. dominated the global in-flight entertainment and connectivity market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making in-flight entertainment and connectivity solutions. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of in-flight entertainment and connectivity services across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2145 Similar Reports:C5ISR Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/c5isr-market Rocket and Missiles Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rocket-and-missiles-market-A09635 Space Propulsion System Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/space-propulsion-system-market-A10443

