Homagic to Export 50,000 MiC Units Annually Along Belt & Road by 2027

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- China Construction Integrated Building Co., Ltd. ( CSCEC ), through its Homagic brand, has unveiled an ambitious export program targeting 50,000 Modular Integrated Construction ( MiC ) units annually along the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) corridors by 2027. This strategic push, leveraging CSCEC's global EPC dominance and Homagic's cutting-edge prefabrication technology, positions the company to capture a significant share of the infrastructure boom in emerging markets, where rapid, sustainable building solutions are in high demand.Belt & Road Initiative Fuels Explosive Growth in Modular ConstructionLaunched in 2013, China's Belt and Road Initiative has evolved into the world's largest infrastructure platform, connecting over 150 countries across Asia, Africa, Europe, and Latin America. As of mid-2025, cumulative BRI engagements exceed $1.308 trillion, with construction contracts and investments hitting a record $123 billion in the first half alone—$66.2 billion in contracts and $57.1 billion in investments, according to the Green Finance & Development Center at Fudan University. This surge, up 100% in energy-related deals, reflects a pivot toward green, high-visibility projects like renewable energy facilities, railways, ports, and urban developments.The global modular construction market is perfectly aligned with BRI's demands for speed and sustainability. Valued at over $100 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $148.57 billion by 2029 at an 8.3% CAGR, driven by labor shortages, urbanization, and ESG mandates. In China, the prefabricated sector alone is set to hit CNY 2.47 trillion by 2029, with an 8.5% CAGR, fueled by digital twins, robotics, and sustainable materials.Key trends shaping BRI-modular synergy include:- Green transition: Over 65% of 2025 BRI projects focus on renewables, aligning with China's Dual-Carbon goals and global net-zero pushes.- Infrastructure deficits: BRI countries need trillions in roads, housing, and facilities; modular's 90% off-site fabrication cuts timelines by 50% and waste by 70%.- Digital and high-tech integration: Trends like BIM, 3D printing, and AI-driven factories are accelerating adoption in resource-constrained regions.- Regional hotspots: Central Asia sees $25 billion in energy/mining investments, while Middle East engagements topped $39 billion in 2024.Despite challenges like debt concerns in some nations, BRI's 2025 momentum—highest half-year totals ever—signals resilient growth, with modular construction emerging as a cost-effective, resilient solution for remote and disaster-prone areas.Homagic: CSCEC's MiC Powerhouse Primed for BRI DominanceBacked by Fortune Global 500 giant CSCEC—the world's largest EPC contractor—Homagic serves as the group's dedicated platform for industrialization, technology, and IP in modular construction. With over 10 years of expertise, eight digital factories nationwide, and a Shenzhen flagship boasting 30,000-unit annual capacity, Homagic delivers precision-engineered solutions that recycle 95% of materials and achieve zero-carbon benchmarks.Core Advantages and Product EcosystemHomagic's "build like cars" DfMA approach integrates BIM, ERP, MES, and robotic systems for ±2mm tolerances and 90% factory completion:- Permanent/Semi-Permanent MiC (C-MiC/S-MiC/Hybrid CMC): Up to 20 stories, 50-year lifespan; ideal for hospitals, schools, apartments, and hotels in high-density BRI urban hubs.- Light Gauge Steel Prefab: 1-15 stories, 50 years; suited for villas, industrial plants, and commercial exhibitions in rural revitalization projects.- Temporary Modular: 1-3 stories, 10-20 years; proven for emergency camps and fire stations, with 200 units deployable in 3 days.Sustainability edges include China's first modular zero-carbon project and full Dual-Carbon compliance, plus 180+ patents and a dedicated R&D institute.Flagship BRI-Aligned Cases and Global PartnershipsHomagic's track record shines in high-stakes deployments:- Wuhan Huoshenshan/Leishenshan Hospitals: 1,000+ beds in 10-12 days, with HDPE isolation for environmental safety— a blueprint for BRI disaster resilience.- Beijing Hutong Renewal: 3-month C-MiC rebuild minimizing urban disruption.- Overseas Milestones: Contributions to BRI via CSCEC's 140-country footprint, including Panama Convention Center, Baha Mar Resorts, and NYU dorms. A 2024 CIMC-MBS alliance enhances steel-hybrid tech for global scale.Clients like Apple, Huawei, Morgan Stanley, and Brookfield underscore trust in Homagic's 50-year assets, now mortgageable and REIT-eligible.With overseas revenue surging and dedicated BRI export lanes, Homagic's 50,000-unit target by 2027 will prioritize zero-carbon options for renewable energy hubs, mining camps, and affordable housing along Silk Road routes.A Sustainable Blueprint for Shared ProsperityAs BRI enters its second decade, Homagic's MiC exports promise to bridge infrastructure gaps while advancing green development. By substituting factory precision for on-site risks, Homagic not only accelerates BRI timelines but ensures lasting, ESG-compliant assets.For developers eyeing BRI opportunities, Homagic offers end-to-end solutions—from customized design by 400 experts to 24/7 support.Explore Homagic's BRI-ready MiC portfolio at https://www.homagic.com/

