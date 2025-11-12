MINISTER FOR FINANCE OF VICTORIA VISITS NUTIFOOD, AFFIRMING THE GLOBAL REPUTATION OF GIPPSNATURE

The Hon. Danny Pearson MP, Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs and Minister for Finance of Victoria, delivered remarks during his official visit to Nutifood. Representatives of Nutifood and ViPlus Dairy shared about the global vision for GippsNature over the next 3 years Mr. Tran Bao Minh - Vice Chairman of Nutifood’s Board of Directors, speaks at the Meeting

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nutifood was honored to welcome The Hon. Danny Pearson MP, Minister for Economic Growth and Jobs, and Minister for Finance, of the Victorian Government (Australia), during his official visit to Vietnam. During the meeting, Mr. Tran Bao Minh, Vice Chairman of Nutifood’s Board of Directors, shared the journey of collaboration between Nutifood and ViPlus Dairy in co-founding the global nutrition brand, GippsNature . He noted that immediately following its launch in Vietnam, GippsNature made a strong impression on consumers thanks to its brand credibility, transparent and well-planned investment process, and commitment to delivering international-standard products that reflect Australia’s "nature-aligned" nutrition philosophy.The delegation from the Victorian Government, led by Minister Danny Pearson, included Mr. Matt Carrick - Secretary of the Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions; Mr. Kieran Barns-Jenkins - Chief of Staff to The Hon. Danny Pearson MP; Mr. Trent Davies - Executive Director of Trade and Investment for Southeast Asia; Ms. Naïla Mazzucco - Commissioner of Trade and Investment for Southeast Asia; and Ms. An Doan - Director of the Victorian Government Trade and Investment Office in Vietnam. Also present were senior leaders from ViPlus Dairy, including Mr. Jon McNaught, Chief Executive Officer.This visit took place in the context of expanding economic cooperation between Vietnam and Australia, particularly in the nutrition sector. The milestone of Nutifood (Vietnam) and ViPlus Dairy (Australia) co-founding the international joint venture, ViPlus Nutritional Australia, and co-creating the global nutrition brand GippsNature, represents a pioneering and high-potential model for international business partnership. On this occasion, Minister Danny Pearson visited Nutifood's headquarters in Ho Chi Minh City - the operational hub of Vietnam's 25-year-old leading nutrition enterprises.The Journey of Bringing Australian Nutrition Brand GippsNature to VietnamIn May 2025, Nutifood and ViPlus Dairy - a 130-year-old dairy company based in Gippsland, Australia, established the international joint venture ViPlus Nutritional Australia in Melbourne, under the witness of representatives from both governments. By October 2025, the two companies officially launched the international nutrition brand GippsNature and its first strategic product GippsNature Organic A2, bringing precious Australian Certified Organic (ACO) A2 Protein from Gippsland, the "Dairy Capital" of Australia, to Vietnam.During his visit, Minister Danny Pearson highly praised the cooperation model between Nutifood and ViPlus Dairy, describing it as a symbol of the connection and co-development spirit between Vietnam and Australia. Specifically, Minister Danny Pearson strongly expressed support for the joint venture and anticipated that ViPlus Nutritional Australia would achieve impressive results, becoming a model for effective economic cooperation between the two countries. He added that: “The future plans for the joint venture and GippsNature, as outlined by Nutifood and Viplus Dairy’s executives, only reinforces its purpose and potential, particularly as it has innovation at its core. When businesses collaborate like this, the economic dividends are long-term and widespread across trade and exports, and local economic growth”Global Vision for GippsNature Over the Next 3 YearsThe Victorian Government, along with the leaders of Nutifood, and ViPlus Dairy held an in-depth discussion on the cooperation roadmap and the strategy for expanding the GippsNature nutrition brand globally over the next three years. The joint venture aims to achieve revenues exceeding USD 33 million by 2026 and growing to USD 130 million by 2028.To realize this vision, the joint venture will gradually expand GippsNature’s footprint into major markets where the company already has strong distribution, including Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand) and several key markets in the Middle East.Concurrently, Nutifood and ViPlus Dairy also continue developing new GippsNature products, focusing on premium milk formulas and nutritional products for all ages - from children to adults and seniors. Each product reflects Australia's "nature-aligned" nutrition philosophy, developed on a solid scientific foundation, meeting the specific nutritional needs of each life stage.In addition to the establishment of ViPlus Nutritional Australia, with an initial investment of over USD 3 million (70% from Nutifood and 30% from ViPlus Dairy), Nutifood has invested an additional USD 230 million (approximately VND 6,000 billion) to expand its farms and factories in Gia Lai, Vietnam. This expansion aims to develop production lines for ready-to-drink nutritional products under the GippsNature brand using Australian-standard formulations, meeting the growing global demand for convenience and premium quality.Mr. Jon McNaught, CEO of ViPlus Dairy, not only affirmed his confidence in Nutifood's expertise and experience, but also shared the aligned values between the two enterprises: “Alongside sustainable business aspects, Nutifood and ViPlus Dairy are committed to contributing meaningful economic and social value to local communities. The international joint venture is expected to create numerous employment opportunities for the Gippsland region, as well as foster research and development cooperation for nutritional formulas with leading universities in Melbourne.”Mr. Tran Bao Minh - Vice Chairman of Nutifood’s Board of Directors, also hopes the joint venture will create impacts: “We highly appreciate the pioneering role of Victoria in global agriculture and nutrition. Through this joint venture, Nutifood aims to collaborate with Victoria to promote bilateral economic cooperation, while co-creating sustainable nutritional values, contributing to elevating both Vietnam and Australia on the global map of food and nutrition.”About NutifoodFounded by a team of doctors and nutritionists, Nutifood’s mission is “Improving nutritional standards for Vietnamese people”. Over 25 years, the company has built a sustainable value chain from raw materials and dairy farms to six international-standard factories in Vietnam and one in Sweden. Its portfolio of high-quality products, trusted by consumers, includes GrowPLUS+ for children, NuVi for 3-12-year-olds, Värna for adults, and NutiMilk for families…As one of Vietnam’s leading nutrition companies, Nutifood is deepening its partnerships with global nutrition experts to create science-driven, internationally benchmarked products tailored to the needs of Vietnamese consumers.Nutifood's vision of “Becoming a globally famous company in terms of nutrition science and healthcare” constantly drives its expansion of international strategic collaborations. In 2021, Nutifood established the Nutifood Nutrition Research Institute in Sweden (NNRIS) and partnered with global nutrition giants such as BASF (Germany), DuPont (USA), DSM (Switzerland).For more information, visit: https://nutifood.com.vn/en About ViPlus DairyViPlus Dairy, originally founded as Toora Dairy Factory in 1893, is headquartered in Gippsland - one of Australia's premier dairy regions. Over 130 years growing alongside the local dairy industry, ViPlus remains true to its “nature-first” philosophy, harnessing the region’s natural climate, free-grazing herds, and rigorous care practices to deliver premium-quality, pure milk products.Today, ViPlus Dairy stands as a reputable producer of nutritional milk formulas for both domestic and export markets. It has received accolades including the 2024 Awards of Excellence from Dairy Industry Association of Australia (DIAA) and the 2019 Awards of Excellence in Exporting from Food & Fibre Gippsland (FFG). Its product portfolio spans all age groups, certified by international standards such as FDA (America), HACCP, HALAL (Australia), CFDA (China), FSSC 22000 (Netherlands),…For more information, visit: https://viplusdairy.com.au/ About ViPlus Nutritional AustraliaViPlus Nutritional Australia is an international joint venture between Nutifood (Vietnam) and ViPlus Dairy (Australia), established in Melbourne in May 2025. The joint venture marks a strategic turning point in Vietnam - Australia economic cooperation, aiming to co-create international standard global nutrition brands, combining Australia’s strengths in scientific research and technological expertise with Nutifood’s deep understanding of consumer nutritional needs.With an initial investment of over USD 3 million (70% from Nutifood and 30% from ViPlus Dairy), ViPlus Nutritional Australia is positioned to become a global hub for the development and manufacturing of premium nutritional products. The joint venture is also expanding research collaboration with leading universities in Melbourne to ensure product quality meets international nutritional standards.About GippsNatureGippsNature is a premium global nutrition brand owned by ViPlus Nutritional Australia. Born in Gippsland, the "Dairy Capital" of Australia, GippsNature embodies Australia's "nature-aligned" nutrition philosophy, combining pure, high-quality raw materials with cutting-edge nutritional science. The brand offers a diverse product portfolio addressing the nutritional needs of all ages, from children to adults and seniors.For more information, visit: https://gippsnature.com.au/about

