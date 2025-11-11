Asset Purchase Facility Quarterly Report - 2025 Q3

This report contains information on the Bank of England’s Asset Purchase Facility (APF) for 2025 Q3, describing operations from 1 July 2025 to 30 September 2025. It also contains information about how cash flows between the APF and HM Treasury (HMT) might evolve over time, as well as estimates of government debt issuance cost savings due to quantitative easing (QE). More information on what the APF is and what it does is available in our Market Operations Guide . A short timeline describing the history of the APF is provided as background at the end of the report.

Gilts purchased for monetary policy purposes via the APF continue to be made available for on-lending to the market through a gilt lending arrangement with the DMO. The average daily aggregate value of gilts lent by the APF to the DMO during the three months to 30 September 2025 was £8.0 billion. Chart 2 sets out the average daily value of APF gilts lent to the DMO via the gilt lending agreement over the past two years.

Chart 1 is separated into two panels with different scales. Gilt purchases and the Term Funding Scheme (TFS) – which from 2016 to 2019 was on the APF balance sheet before its transfer to the Bank’s balance sheet – are on the left panel. footnote [1] The legacy corporate bond and commercial paper schemes that have been operated via the APF balance sheet are shown on the right panel.

Chart 1 shows the cumulative net value of APF transactions between the establishment of the APF in 2009 and the end of 2025 Q3.

At its September 2025 meeting, the MPC voted to reduce the stock of gilts held in the APF by a further £70 billion over the 12-month period from October 2025 to September 2026. In September 2025, the Bank published the schedule for gilt sales in 2025 Q4. As part of implementing the MPC’s stock decision, for the year starting 2025 Q4, the Bank will aim to sell fewer long maturity sector gilts than gilts at other maturities, such that approximately 40% of the MPC’s target is met by selling short maturity gilts, 40% by medium maturity gilts and 20% by long maturity gilts, measured in initial proceeds terms.

Over 2025 Q3, in line with the MPC’s September 2024 decision, the Bank continued with the sale of the APF’s stock of gilts held for monetary policy purposes. A total of three gilt sales operations were run during July 2025. These sales led to a reduction in the stock of gilts held for monetary policy purposes of £3.6 billion. Gilt maturities over the quarter led to a further reduction in the stock of gilts held for monetary policy purposes of £28.3 billion. As of 24 September 2025, the stock of gilts held for monetary policy purposes stood at £558 billion.

At its September 2024 meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted to reduce the stock of gilts held in the APF by £100 billion over the 12-month period from October 2024 to September 2025, comprising both maturing gilts and sales.

Cash-flow arrangements between the APF and HM Treasury

In line with the indemnification of the APF by HMT, the assets held in the APF generate a range of cash flows which – alongside interest costs and the gains or losses made at maturity or sale – drive consequent cash transfers between HMT and the APF.

Between 2009 and 2022, the APF’s activities generated positive net cash flows from the APF to HMT, peaking at a cumulative £123.9 billion at end-September 2022.

In 2012, it was agreed to transfer the APF’s net income to HMT on a regular basis, as well as the net income that had accumulated since the facility’s inception in 2009. When this arrangement was put in place, it was recognised that reverse payments from HMT to the APF were likely to be needed in the future as Bank Rate increased and as the APF’s gilt holdings were eventually unwound by the MPC.footnote [2] The first such quarterly transfer from HMT to the APF occurred in October 2022 and payments have been made on a quarterly basis thereafter.

A Quarterly Bulletin article in May 2022 explained the mechanics of cash flows and provided an illustrative projection into the future based on prevailing market conditions and the MPC’s policy at the time.

Future APF cash flows are highly uncertain and are sensitive to a number of factors, including changes in Bank Rate. First, Bank Rate affects the interest payment the APF must make on its loan from the Bank – a rising Bank Rate means there is a smaller or negative surplus of income once interest on the Bank of England loan is paid. Second, Bank Rate affects the level of the yield curve which will have an impact on the price received when gilts are sold from the APF to the private sector.footnote [3]

In line with previous APF Quarterly Reports, Chart 3 below provides an updated summary of actual cash flows to date and illustrative projections into the future. Reflecting the considerable uncertainty around future cash flows, the projections are based on a set of scenarios for the MPC’s approach to unwind, reflecting the MPC’s annual review process, and the path for Bank Rate. These illustrative projections are highly sensitive to the assumptions used and are in no way reflective of the MPC’s future considerations regarding APF unwind.

Since the current value of cash flows further into the future is generally lower than the value of cash flows in the nearer term, the net present value (NPV) for past and future projected cash flows are calculated for each of the scenarios to facilitate a comparison between them. Depending on the assumed path for Bank Rate, the illustrative cumulative lifetime NPVs of cash flows in the scenarios considered fall in the range between -£60 billion and -£120 billion. As set out in Box A, fiscal savings are estimated to offset these cumulative cash flows in a range of £50 billion to £125 billion.

In all scenarios, the stock of gilts is assumed to reduce by a total of £70 billion in the year to September 2026, through a combination of maturities and sales, in line with the MPC’s preferred approach to unwind over this period.

In the first scenario (‘Scenario 1A’), from October 2026 onwards APF unwind is assumed to continue at £70 billion per year, in line with the MPC’s approach in the year to September 2026, until the portfolio is fully unwound. In the second scenario (‘Scenario 2A’), the annual pace of unwind from October 2026 onwards is assumed to be the average pace of sales since 2022 (£32 billion per year) alongside scheduled maturities, until the portfolio is fully unwound. For both Scenarios 1A and 2A, it is assumed that Bank Rate follows the market path, as of 30 September 2025.

In line with the approach of previous APF Quarterly Reports, Chart 3 also includes scenarios in which Bank Rate falls gradually over the coming three years back to a level equal to an estimate of the equilibrium interest rate, produced by staff in 2018 and as described in Box 6 of the August 2018 Inflation Report, and then remains at that level for the remaining life of the APF. These two illustrative scenarios – one for each of the two assumptions of the pace of APF unwind as outlined above – are shown as Scenarios 1B and 2B. They are designed to demonstrate the sensitivity of cash flows to different interest rate environments.footnote [4]

Projected annual net cash flows are indicated by the purple bars in Chart 3 for Scenario 1A, while the gold and pink lines show the cumulative cash flows in Scenarios 1A and 2A respectively. The difference in the pace of unwind across the scenarios has a minimal impact on the respective net cumulative lifetime NPV. In both Scenarios 1A and 1B the NPV is approximately -£120 billion, as indicated by the red diamond in Chart 3.

Cumulative cash flows for Scenarios 1B and 2B are indicated by the azure and yellow lines respectively. In both Scenarios 1B and 2B, the NPV is approximately -£60 billion, as indicated by the peach diamond in Chart 3.

The Bank has previously noted that an assessment of lifetime cash flows associated with QE and quantitative tightening (QT) does not amount to an assessment of the overall fiscal, let alone economic, impacts of QE. By lowering interest rates, QE supported the economy and improved the terms at which the Government could raise debt.

Unlike APF cash flows, which are directly observable, there is significant uncertainty around any estimate of the wider economic and fiscal impact of QE. However, it is likely that the fiscal benefits of QE significantly, or fully, offset the net lifetime transfers from HMT to the APF under the indemnity. Box A illustrates one way to estimate part of this impact – the fiscal savings from lower government debt issuance costs as a result of QE – and suggests that these benefits amount to £50 billion to £125 billion in NPV terms. As set out in Box A, this analysis does not take into account the wider benefits of QE in supporting broader economic activity and resolving market dysfunction, both of which would have had significant fiscal benefits relative to counterfactual scenarios of no QE. While many of these benefits accrued in the past, a significant proportion of the fiscal savings is still to be realised, given the long maturity at which the Government issued debt during the period that QE pushed down on yields.

As emphasised in this report, future APF cash flows are highly uncertain, and the ultimate balance between fiscal costs and benefits will shift over time as the APF remains exposed to significant interest rate risk. While QE and QT have been deployed to meet the MPC’s monetary policy objectives, rather than for fiscal reasons, it is important to recognise all the channels through which QE and QT have fiscal implications.