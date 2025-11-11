Wednesday, November 12, 2025
CANADA, November 11 - Note: All times local
National Capital Region, Canada
10:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will chair the Cabinet meeting.
Virtual meeting, closed to media
Greater Vancouver Area, British Columbia
3:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will highlight new local infrastructure investments in Budget 2025 to build stronger communities.
Note for media:
5:25 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a small business.
Note for media:
