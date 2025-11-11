Governor Stein Celebrates Veterans Day in Pitt County

Today Governor Josh Stein and North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Jocelyn Mallette joined Greenville Mayor PJ Connelly and Pitt County veterans to celebrate Veterans Day. Governor Stein honored those who have served in the United States armed forces and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting North Carolina’s veterans.

“Veterans sacrificed so much to protect us. We owe them not just gratitude but care and support when they come home,” said Governor Josh Stein. “On this Veterans Day, let us remember their sacrifices and recommit ourselves to serving the more than 600,000 veterans who call North Carolina home.”

“Our Department is working to ensure that North Carolina is a top state for military families, and our unwavering support for them does not stop when they complete their service,” said Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Secretary Jocelyn Mitnaul Mallette. “Our veterans have selflessly put our lives before theirs, and we must ensure their sacrifices are honored by giving them the tools and resources for their next mission in life.”

Yesterday, Governor Stein and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) announced extended hours for NCServes and the launch of AskMeNC, two initiatives that are expanding access to care for North Carolina’s veterans and their families. Last month, Governor Stein announced the GE Aerospace Foundation’s $500,000 investment toward North Carolina’s Heroes MAKE America Program. The program works with companies to equip veterans with skills for careers in advanced manufacturing as veterans rejoin the workforce.

North Carolina is committed to comprehensively supporting its military families. Ongoing initiatives include but are not limited to: