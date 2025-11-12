Tempesta Media Expands Advisory Board with Industry Experts

New Tempesta Media Advisory Board Members bring decades of experience in Marketing, Sales, and Business Operations

MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tempesta Media is taking a bold step forward by welcoming three distinguished industry leaders to its Advisory Board: Christopher Reid, Karen Koslow, and Michael Rosen. These experts bring decades of experience in sales, technology, marketing, and business operations, further positioning Tempesta Media as an innovative marketing partner for the trades.With a proven track record of driving growth and innovation, the new Advisory Board members will play a crucial role in expanding industry-leading solutions, pushing technological boundaries, and accelerating Tempesta’s strategic vision. Their deep expertise will enhance the company’s ability to deliver even greater value to its customers and partners.Strategic Leadership to Fuel GrowthAs Tempesta Media continues to lead in digital marketing, bringing in these new board members marks a pivotal moment in the company’s journey."I am excited to have Karen, Mike, and Chris join our team. Their achievements, combined with their deep experience in sales leadership, technology operations, and Martech knowledge, provide a boost to Tempesta Media. It reinforces our position as the industry leader in organic demand generation," said Michael Marchese, Founder and CEO at Tempesta Media.Meet Tempesta Media’s Newest AdvisorsChristopher Reid: The Billion-Dollar Sales VisionaryWith a proven track record of generating over $1 billion in annual recurring revenue, Christopher Reid is a highly accomplished sales leader specializing in scaling SaaS and enterprise businesses. As Vice President of Sales at MERANT, he led the company’s revenue growth from $5 million to $250 million and managed a team of over 100 professionals.Karen Koslow: The Marketing InnovatorKaren Koslow is a visionary entrepreneur who has worked with global brands like Unilever, Crayola, and Del Monte. Her 25 years of marketing experience include roles in the healthcare and finance industries as well as senior executive roles at top agencies like Wunderman and the Alcone Marketing Group.Her other achievements include building a powerhouse agency with Think 360, launching Antidote 360 to pioneer health and wellness marketing solutions, cementing her influence in the industry by creating Wellness Amplified, and joining Amsive Digital during COVID-19 to strengthen the company’s influencer marketing and expert content capabilities.Michael Rosen: The Operational StrategistWith expertise in technology, finance, and operational leadership, Michael Rosen has built a reputation for optimizing business intelligence, revenue operations, and customer success strategies. He has held key leadership positions at Barclays Capital, Murex, and Reputation.com, where he helped organizations scale through data-driven decision-making and strategic financial planning.A Pivotal Step Forward for Tempesta MediaBy welcoming industry-leading expertise in sales, marketing, and operations, Tempesta Media is poised to accelerate its growth, enhance its service offerings, and drive greater value for its customers. Adding these Advisory Board members marks a strategic investment in the company’s future, reinforcing its commitment to delivering best-in-class digital marketing solutions.The appointments are effective immediately.About Tempesta MediaFounded in 2011, Tempesta Media is an award-winning marketing technology company. With more than 400 customers served across the United States, the company has built a reputation for helping home services contractors drive leads and revenue. Tempesta Media’s comprehensive suite of solutions, including Bullseye EffectTM, Scale, and Dominate, serves the marketing needs of contractors of all levels. Combining advanced technology, deep industry knowledge and proven results, contractors trust Tempesta Media as their marketing demand generation partner.

