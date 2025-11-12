Netnumber Appoints Industry Leaders to Support Global Business Growth

netnumber logo Nick Halar, Sr. Business Development Executive APAC, netnumber Teresa Patton, Sr. Director, Product Management, netnumber

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Netnumber , the world-leading provider of accurate, reliable, and secure phone number intelligence data, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nick Halar as Senior Business Development Executive of the Asia-Pacific and Japan Region and Teresa Patton as Senior Director, Product Management. In their key leadership roles, Halar will lead regional business development driving strategic partnerships and high-value wins with tier-one carriers, while Patton will drive product strategy and innovation for netnumber's expanding portfolio of telecommunications intelligence solutions.Halar brings more than 36 years of robust leadership experience in the telecommunications and cybersecurity industry to his new role. His expertise in regional business development, combined with his proven track record in driving strategic partnerships, has helped protect millions of users and delivered large-scale messaging connectivity solutions for telecommunications providers and enterprises globally."We're thrilled to have Nick join the netnumber team at such a pivotal time in our global expansion," said Steve Legge, CEO of netnumber. "His deep relationships across the Asia-Pacific region and his extensive experience with tier-one carriers will be instrumental as we continue to empower telecommunications clients to reduce costs, increase margins, eliminate points of failure, and enhance the reliability and security of communications through advanced telephone number intelligence."Prior to joining netnumber, Halar spent over six years leading Business Development for Proofpoint's Cloudmark Division across APJ, where he implemented large-scale messaging security solutions that helped major telecommunications providers protect millions of end users. Throughout his career, he has worked with leading telecom and security vendors across the Asia-Pacific and Japan region, helping tier-one operators strengthen their messaging and voice security."I'm excited to join the netnumber team and continue supporting our Communications Service Provider community," said Nick Halar, Senior Business Development Representative of the Asia-Pacific and Japan Region, netnumber. "Together, we'll drive innovation through advanced telephone number intelligence and real-time fraud prevention for voice and messaging networks — ensuring extended protection for end consumers. In today's connected world, as users retain their numbers across providers, reliable and intelligent routing has never been more critical, and I'm thrilled to be part of that journey."Patton brings extensive experience in the telecom industry to her new role. Her expertise in leadership and technical program management, combined with her unique abilities in contract negotiation, has driven strategic and results-oriented outcomes for global telecommunications organizations. With a proven track record of securing $100 million in annual savings through skilled contract negotiations and analytical problem-solving, she consistently delivers successful project outcomes through clear communication and strategic decision-making."We're excited to welcome Teresa to the netnumber team at a critical time for our product evolution," said Steve Legge, CEO of netnumber. "Her nearly three decades of technical leadership at AT&T, combined with her proven ability to drive operational excellence and secure significant cost savings through strategic negotiations, will be invaluable as we continue to expand our product portfolio and deliver even greater value to our global clients."Prior to joining netnumber, Patton spent nearly 27 years at AT&T as Principal Product Development Engineer, where she specialized in leadership and technical program management. Throughout her career at AT&T and within Telecom Industry Forums, she has been instrumental in driving innovation and operational excellence through her expertise in contract negotiation and program management."I'm thrilled to join netnumber and contribute to advancing phone number intelligence solutions that are critical to the telecom industry," said Teresa Patton, Senior Director, Product Management, netnumber. "Throughout my career, I've been passionate about solving complex technical challenges and driving innovation that delivers measurable results. Netnumber's leadership position in the market and commitment to empowering telecommunications providers aligns perfectly with my experience, and I look forward to helping shape the next generation of solutions for our clients."As users increasingly retain their numbers when switching providers, prefix-based routing alone is no longer sufficient. Netnumber's unique services deliver real-time routing accuracy, fraud prevention, and number validation by harmonizing global number portability, code range, and operator data, empowering operators to reduce costs, increase margins, enhance security, and protect customers from evolving threats.About netnumbernetnumber is the world-leading provider of phone number intelligence data, recognized in Inc. magazine's prestigious Power Partner Awards in the Communications Platform category. At the forefront of telecommunications for over two decades, the company delivers market-leading real-time number data and routing solutions to Enterprises as well as Messaging and Communication Service Providers, powering communication networks globally, strengthening security, and combating fraud. By integrating its comprehensive collection of global number databases, netnumber Services Registry, and other data sets, netnumber provides an unparalleled range of solutions that underpin number portability, routing, and billing of voice and data services.To learn more about netnumber, visit netnumber.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

