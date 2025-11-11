Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,520 in the last 365 days.

Crypto Industry Domain Crypto.pe Now Available for Sale

Unique .pe domain combines two of today’s hottest financial trends: crypto and private equity.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The premium domain name Crypto.pe is now available for acquisition, offering a rare opportunity to own a short, industry-defining term that bridges the worlds of cryptocurrency and finance.

The .pe extension doubles as a natural abbreviation for private equity, making Crypto.pe an ideal digital asset for companies or funds at the intersection of blockchain, tokenization, and investment.

According to NameBio, recent sales with the second level domain crypto include:

- Crypto.bot, $250,000
- Crypto.co.uk, $129,048
- Crypto.community, $60,000
- Crypto.agency, $24,004
- Crypto.cymru, $13,860

The domain purchase can be made in traditional currency or cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin.

Interested buyers can visit https://crypto.pe for more information, email andrew @ domainnamewire .com, or send a direct message on X/Twitter to @DomainNameWire.

Andrew Allemann
Domain Name Wire
email us here
Visit us on social media:
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Crypto Industry Domain Crypto.pe Now Available for Sale

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more