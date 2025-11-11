Crypto Industry Domain Crypto.pe Now Available for Sale

Unique .pe domain combines two of today’s hottest financial trends: crypto and private equity.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The premium domain name Crypto.pe is now available for acquisition, offering a rare opportunity to own a short, industry-defining term that bridges the worlds of cryptocurrency and finance.

The .pe extension doubles as a natural abbreviation for private equity, making Crypto.pe an ideal digital asset for companies or funds at the intersection of blockchain, tokenization, and investment.

According to NameBio, recent sales with the second level domain crypto include:

- Crypto.bot, $250,000

- Crypto.co.uk, $129,048

- Crypto.community, $60,000

- Crypto.agency, $24,004

- Crypto.cymru, $13,860

The domain purchase can be made in traditional currency or cryptocurrency, such as bitcoin.

Interested buyers can visit https://crypto.pe for more information, email andrew @ domainnamewire .com, or send a direct message on X/Twitter to @DomainNameWire.



