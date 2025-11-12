XRPH AI Launches Vital-Tracking Feature in Africa’s First HIPAA-Grade AI Health App

DUBAI , UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. , a pioneering healthcare-technology company behind the XRPH AI App, today announced the rollout of an advanced vital-tracking feature that enables users to record and monitor blood pressure, heart rate, and body temperature directly from their smartphones.The update reinforces XRPH AI’s status as Africa’s first HIPAA-grade global AI health app, combining secure data protection with intelligent analysis to generate weekly trend reports that help users identify health changes early and act proactively.XRPH AI uses integrated machine-learning algorithms to analyze user-recorded vitals and deliver personalized lifestyle recommendations, translating numbers into meaningful insights for healthier living.“This innovation takes our mission a step further,” said Kain Roomes, CEO of XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. “By merging HIPAA-grade data privacy with real-time AI analysis, we’re giving millions of users—especially across Africa—the power to manage their health proactively. Every smartphone becomes a personal health hub that supports daily wellness and early detection.”Laban Roomes, COO of XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc., added: “This update reflects our broader vision—to build an AI-driven healthcare ecosystem that bridges gaps between continents and classes. We’re connecting advanced technology with human needs, ensuring that innovation serves everyone, not just the privileged few. From Dubai to Africa to North America, XRPH AI represents a new era of inclusive digital health.”XRPH AI offers a wide range of transformative features:• Multilingual interface covering major world languages and African dialects• Doctor search and locate function for verified nearby healthcare providers• AI-powered image analysis for early detection of visible symptoms• AI health chat delivering holistic and modern medical guidance• Prescription Savings Card integration accepted at over 68,000 U.S. pharmacies• HIPAA-grade encryption and on-device data control• New vital-tracking dashboard with weekly AI-generated reportsTogether, these tools form one of the most complete and accessible mobile-health ecosystems in the world.Headquartered in Dubai, XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. oversees the XRPH AI App, Prescription Savings Card, and mergers and acquisitions of healthcare facilities across Africa.Whitney Lynn, Chairman of XRP Healthcare, commented: “Dubai’s innovation-driven environment allows us to scale rapidly across emerging markets. We’re proving that cutting-edge, AI-based healthcare can be both private and affordable for everyone.”With smartphone ownership projected to exceed 680 million users across Africa by 2025, the continent is poised for a digital-health transformation. XRPH AI was designed for these markets—lightweight, multilingual, secure, and functional even on low-bandwidth networks—turning each device into a gateway to better health.Download XRPH AI for free worldwide:App Store: https://apps.apple.com/app/xrph-ai/id6739782817 Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=ai.xrph About XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc.XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc. is a privately held company incorporated in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, focused on modernizing healthcare access across emerging markets.Through the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), strategic acquisitions, and proprietary point-of-care diagnostics, the company operates a growing pharmacy and wholesale distribution network and aims to scale AI-driven, integrated health services across Africa.Forward-Looking StatementThis press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the plans and objectives of XRP Healthcare M&A Holding Inc., including its proposed listing on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV). Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations, including regulatory approvals, market conditions, and technological developments. The company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

