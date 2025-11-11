Fitness Expert Harsha Pakhal Breaks Down the Surprising Foods That Cause Bloating

Fitness expert Harsha Pakhal explains why even healthy foods can cause bloating and shares simple swaps to help improve digestion and comfort.

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Personal trainer Harsha Pakhal is helping people better understand one of the most common digestive complaints: bloating. In a recent feature published by Slice Miami, Pakhal breaks down why even healthy foods can sometimes cause discomfort and what simple adjustments can make a difference.

Bloating, a feeling of fullness or tightness in the midsection, is something Pakhal hears about often from clients. While many assume it stems from unhealthy eating, he explains that nutrient-dense foods such as beans, cruciferous vegetables, and apples can also trigger bloating due to how the body digests them. “People are often surprised to learn that foods they associate with being healthy can cause bloating,” said Harsha Pakhal. “It’s not about labeling foods as good or bad, it’s about understanding how your body responds and making small, practical changes to feel your best.”

In the article, “Personal Trainer Harsha Pakhal Explains the Top Foods That Cause Bloating and What to Eat Instead,” he outlines ten common foods that can contribute to bloating and provides simple swaps, such as opting for cooked vegetables over raw, lactose-free dairy alternatives, or lower-fructose fruits. The piece emphasizes balance and awareness rather than restriction, reflecting Pakhal’s larger approach to health and wellness.

Pakhal also highlights everyday habits that can reduce discomfort, including eating more slowly, staying hydrated, and maintaining regular movement. His guidance focuses on progress and sustainability, encouraging people to listen to their bodies and make changes that support long-term well-being. “Bloating is something almost everyone experiences,” Pakhal added. “When we understand the causes, it becomes less about frustration and more about taking control of how we feel.”

The article is available to read on Slice Miami and adds to Pakhal’s ongoing mission of making fitness, nutrition, and mindful living more approachable for everyone.

About Harsha Pakhal

Harsha Pakhal is a certified personal trainer based in Cleveland, Ohio. He helps clients build sustainable habits through movement, balanced nutrition, and mindful living. His coaching emphasizes strength, mobility, and mindset over appearance, helping people feel stronger and more confident both in and out of the gym.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.