Organic Fertilizer Market to Hit USD 17.0 Billion by 2035 — Growth Accelerates Across Asia Pacific, Europe

Organic Fertilizer Market

Organic Fertilizer Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035

The global organic fertilizer market is poised for robust expansion through 2035, fueled by escalating demand for sustainable agriculture, soil regeneration, and chemical-free food production. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is valued at USD 9.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 17.0 billion by 2035, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%.

The FMI report, “Organic Fertilizer Market | Global Market Analysis Report - 2035,” reveals an absolute revenue increase of USD 7.7 billion over the forecast period, nearly 1.8 times the current size. This surge is propelled by investments in eco-friendly nutrient systems, government-backed organic certification programs, and the global push toward carbon-neutral farming practices.

A Decade of Growth Anchored by Plant-Based Solutions and Regenerative Practices:

The shift to plant-derived, microbial-enhanced, and precision-applied organic systems is redefining agricultural productivity. Between 2025 and 2030, the organic fertilizer market will grow by USD 3.5 billion, driven by horticulture intensification and soil health optimization in cereals and specialty crops.

From 2030 to 2035, FMI projects an additional USD 4.2 billion in expansion, highlighting advanced composting technologies, biostimulant integration, and climate-smart formulations tailored for nutrient efficiency and environmental resilience.

“Plant-based fertilizers are leading the transition to regenerative agriculture,” said Nikhil Kaitwade, Lead Analyst at FMI. “With 15-25% improvements in soil organic matter and enhanced microbial activity, these solutions deliver long-term farm viability amid rising consumer demand for organic produce.”

Organic Fertilizer Key Market Insights at a Glance:

Metric- Global Estimate

Market Value (2025)- USD 9.3 billion

Forecast Value (2035)- USD 17.0 billion

CAGR- 6.2%

Leading Source Type- Plant-based (49% share)

Dominant Form- Dry (63% share)

Top Crop Application- Fruits & Vegetables (39% share)

India: The Fastest-Growing Organic Fertilizer Market:

FMI’s in-depth country analysis positions India as the global leader with a CAGR of 7.3%. Concentrated in Punjab, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, growth is supported by urban soil-health schemes, PM-PRANAM subsidies (30-50% input cost support), and horticultural export programs. Vermicomposting and bio-composting infrastructure are expanding rapidly through cooperatives and government procurement.

Vietnam follows closely at 7.1% CAGR, driven by Mekong Delta fruit farms, VietGAP standards, and 40-60% certification incentives for EU and Japan exports.

Organic Fertilizer Five Forces Driving Market Expansion:

Consumer Demand for Organic Food: Global sales rising 10-15% annually, requiring certified inputs for yield quality and traceability.

Soil Degradation Mitigation: Organic systems boost soil carbon by 0.3-0.5% yearly, reducing synthetic dependency and emissions.

Government Policy Support: Subsidies, Green Deal targets, and national organic missions in Europe, USA, and Asia Pacific.

Technology Advancements: Biofortified pellets, microbial inoculants, and controlled-release systems enhancing efficiency.

Regenerative Agriculture Shift: Focus on water retention, biodiversity, and carbon sequestration in high-value crops.

Organic Fertilizer Market Segment Overview:

By Source: Plant-based dominates with 49% share (composted matter 22%, green manure 11%, seaweed 9%), prized for renewable sourcing and vegan compatibility. Animal-based holds 38%; mineral/organic-mineral 13%.

By Form: Dry leads at 63% (pellets/granules 41%), favored for storage, transport, and mechanized application. Liquid at 37% excels in fertigation and foliar uptake.

By Crop Type: Fruits & vegetables command 39%, followed by cereals & grains (34%) and oilseeds & pulses.

Organic Fertilizer Market Regional Overview:

Asia Pacific: Fastest growth, led by India (7.3% CAGR), Vietnam (7.1%), and intensive horticulture clusters.

Europe: From USD 2.4 billion in 2025 to USD 4.2 billion by 2035 (CAGR 5.8%); Germany at 22.5% share via circular economy models.

North America: USA at 6.9% CAGR, driven by USDA National Organic Program and California specialty crops.

Latin America & Middle East & Africa: Brazil (7.0% CAGR) leads with integrated crop-livestock systems and organic coffee premiums.

Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/1948

Request for Discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1948

Organic Fertilizer Market Competitive Landscape:

- The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company

- Yara International

- Coromandel International

- True Organic Products Inc.

- Hello Nature (Italpollina) Srl

- Suståne Natural Fertilizer Inc.

- Biolchim S.p.A

- Perfect Blend LLC

- National Fertilizers Limited

- Queensland Organics

The top three players hold 18-22% share through global networks, R&D in formulation optimization, and agronomic support. Competition emphasizes certification compliance, raw material reliability, and crop-specific solutions.

Organic Fertilizer Market Outlook: Cultivating Sustainable Resilience:

Over the next decade, the market will prioritize microbial diversity, precision nutrient delivery, and supply chain traceability. Innovations in biochar-enhanced products and AI-driven soil monitoring will bridge yield gaps during organic transitions.

“Organic fertilizers are foundational to climate-smart agriculture,” Kaitwade added. “As farmers balance productivity with planetary health, manufacturers investing in scalable, high-performance natural systems will capture the USD 7.7 billion growth opportunity.”

