Meati Holdings Announces Strategic Revival and Market Expansion

ROCKAWAY, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following recent reports regarding Meati Foods' operations, Meati Holdings President Yasir Abdul issued a statement to clarify the facts and reaffirm the company's long-term commitment to the Meati brand.

The Final Asset Purchase Agreement was executed and filed on October 30, 2025, officially transferring ownership of all Meati assets to Meati Holdings, Inc. as of October 31, 2025. All issues or liabilities prior to that date remain the responsibility of the former entity, not Meati Holdings.

Emergy, Inc., the previous owner of Meati Foods, filed an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors (ABC) on April 29, 2025, later transferred to Adams County, Colorado, on May 16, 2025. As part of that process, the court approved a Management Order granting Meati Holdings operational control of the company.

Since that approval, Meati Holdings has operated the business using its own funds exclusively. The company has not raised or borrowed outside capital. Every expense to keep Meati operational, including payroll and production, has been funded directly by Meati Holdings.

This court-supervised process resulted in Meati Holdings purchasing the business assets free and clear of all successor liability, alter ego claims, or previous debt. Creditors had every opportunity to object, outbid Meati Holdings, or pursue claims through the legal process. Once the court approved the sale and Meati Holdings paid in full, the matter was settled.

Abdul acknowledged that some creditors continue to struggle with this transition. “We sympathize with them,” he said. “Many were long-term partners, and while we have no legal obligation, we have worked with several to maintain business relationships in the best interest of the company.”

Missed payroll also occurred when previous creditors levied the bank accounts of Meati Holdings instead of Meati Foods, which, under the rules of the (ABC) sale, is not to occur. Meati Holdings has since rectified this issue after going to court. “I want the employees to know that we’ve been working tirelessly to make this new acquisition as seamless as possible.”

Meati Holdings also negotiated and satisfied the secured debt held by Trinity Capital, which was owed more than $14 million by the prior entity. “We worked in good faith with Trinity Capital to resolve their position, and I’m pleased to say those negotiations were completed successfully. As a result, Meati Holdings now owns the business debt-free,” said Abdul.

Financial Commitment and Tax Obligations

Since assuming operational control, Meati Holdings has invested $14.2 million in cash to sustain operations, settle secured obligations, and stabilize the business. This includes satisfaction of Trinity Capital’s debt and assumption of $3.4 million in property tax liabilities. All payroll and state taxes are current, and Meati Holdings is working with the State of Colorado to reassess the facility’s valuation, previously over-assessed at $300 million.

Abdul noted that the company has implemented strict financial discipline after discovering that prior management had been spending approximately $6.7 million per month. “Those costs were unsustainable. Our restructuring ensures Meati will be financially healthy moving forward”, he explained.

While many positions were affected by the restructuring, several team members have already been rehired at Meati Holdings’ sister companies, and additional staffing evaluations are underway. “We continue to assess staffing needs and new opportunities that could provide positive outcomes for employees impacted by the recent restructuring as operations expand,” says Abdul.

As for the negative reports by one writer about the layoffs, Abdul’s Director of Communications, Renee Towell, had this to say. “We’re just not sure how creating rumors and misleading headlines is actually helping the employees or the food industry as a whole.”

She adds, “Mr. Abdul gave Meati Foods a lifeline, and with that comes change. Not everyone will be happy, but his corporate restructuring is solely based on keeping the company going and creating jobs.”

Commitment to Profitability and Long-Term Viability

Abdul reaffirmed that Meati Holdings will run a profitable, sustainable business. “We’re evaluating the viability of the Thornton, Colorado plant,” he said. “The facility is intact and operational, and we have sufficient staff to run and maintain it effectively while meeting production goals. If we determine it cannot produce profitably, we will consider alternatives, but either way, Meati’s mission continues.”

Brand Expansion and Market Reintroduction

Meati Holdings has hired new staff dedicated to product development and brand growth. The company is extending the Meati product line and preparing for a complete rebranding in 2026. It has already invested in a new trade show booth and participated in major events, including ECRM Fort Myers and NFRA Orlando. Additional trade shows for 2026 are confirmed.

“We’re investing in the future identity of Meati,” said Abdul. “Our new products and branding will reinforce Meati’s leadership in clean protein.”

Strategic Market Opportunity:

The GLP-1 Movement

Abdul outlined Meati Holdings’ plan to capitalize on the explosive GLP-1 medication market. “One out of every five Americans is now on a GLP-1 medication,” he explained. “When you’re on these medications, your body needs high-quality protein. Meati provides a pure, zero-cholesterol, nutrient-rich protein that’s clean, satisfying, and easy to digest.”

The company plans to aggressively pursue this growing demographic, positioning Meati as the premier clean protein for GLP-1 users. “This opportunity alone could represent several hundred million dollars in annual business,” Abdul said. “Our goal is not just to market to GLP-1 users, but to educate them on how to incorporate Meati into their diet and daily nutrition program.

” Once Meati Holdings begins leveraging Inventel’s national As Seen on TV and digital marketing platform, the company expects Meati to become a household brand. “With Inventel’s reach across television, e-commerce, and retail, Meati will be in every freezer in America,” Abdul added.

“We’re not just rebuilding a brand, we’re building a legacy,” said Yasir Abdul. “Meati represents the future of clean, sustainable protein, and under Meati Holdings, it will become a household name that defines the next generation of healthy eating.”

Contact: Renee Towell

Director of Communications

renee@meati.com



www.meati.com

www.inventel.tv

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.