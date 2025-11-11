T-Shirt Envy Launches Multi-Function App in Collaboration with Vertice Labs and Tiosk™ Automated Systems

New application connects customers, contractors, and automated kiosks to streamline apparel design, printing, and fulfillment.

Our new platform unites customers, contractors, and automation, simplifying custom apparel for everyone.” — Jay Black, Spokesperson

NJ, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T-Shirt Envy LLC announced the launch of its new multi-function application, developed in collaboration with IT partners Vertice Labs and automation mechanics partners Tiosk™ Automated Systems.

The new application introduces a dual-function platform designed to serve both customers and contractors, while laying the groundwork for automated Tiosk™ printing kiosks. The initiative reflects the company’s goal of simplifying apparel customization, improving communication, and expanding opportunities for local contractors through technology.

Customer-Facing Component (TSE App)

The first component of the T-Shirt Envy (TSE) application is customer-focused, providing clients with an integrated platform to design their own apparel online, including hats, shoes, tote bags, and other items, and send their designs directly to any T-Shirt Envy location for fulfillment.

Key Customer Features include:

-Live Order Status Tracking: Customers can view real-time updates from design approval to shipment or pickup.

-Artwork Upload & Approval Portal: A simple upload interface allows users to submit designs and receive approval notifications by device or email.

-Same-Day Order Submission: Eligible small-batch orders (1–12 garments) can be flagged for same-day printing via mobile or desktop.

-Messaging with Design & Sales Teams: In-app chat enables customers to communicate directly with staff for updates, changes, or questions.

-Push & Email Notifications: Automated alerts notify users about approvals, progress, readiness, and delivery tracking.

-Secure Online Payment Integration: In-app payment via credit card or digital wallet.

-Store Locator & Appointment Scheduling: Find nearby locations and schedule consultations or design sessions.

-Repeat Order Functionality: Allows customers to reorder past designs and sizes in one click.

-Delivery Tracking: Monitor driver location and estimated arrival time for deliveries.

-Promo Access & Loyalty Rewards: Exclusive deals, discount codes, and loyalty point tracking for returning customers.

Contractor-Facing Component (On-Demand Work Platform)

The second component of the application is contractor-oriented, functioning similarly to on-demand service platforms. It enables local contractors to accept last-minute printing jobs and earn income by supporting urgent orders.

Contractors can earn up to $500 overnight by completing printing tasks at local T-Shirt Envy shops. Training subsidies are available to offset startup costs, typically between $50 and $100, helping contractors quickly develop skills and meet demand.

Key Contractor Features include:

-Task Assignment Feed: Live job feed with timestamps and priority tags for assignments like mockups, routes, or setups.

-Job Completion Submission: Upload proofs, photos, or sign-offs directly after task completion.

-Design Upload & Revision Queue: Freelance designers can submit and revise mockups in real time.

-Driver Route Optimization: GPS-integrated route planning for efficient deliveries and pickups.

-Time Tracking & Shift Logging: Built-in time clock with location verification.

-Payment & Payout Dashboard: Contractors can track completed tasks, earnings, and payout schedules securely.

-Instructional Videos & SOP Access: Quick access to training materials and standard operating procedures.

-Live Chat with Supervisors: Direct communication with production managers or franchise leads.

-Availability Scheduling: Contractors set availability to receive job offers when ready to work.

-Job Rating System: Two-way feedback for quality assurance and accountability.

Future Integration: Tiosk™ Automated Kiosks

T-Shirt Envy’s collaboration with Tiosk™ Automated Systems and Vertice Labs also includes future integration of automated kiosks, currently in research and development. These Tiosk™ units will provide 24-hour self-service ordering in high-traffic locations such as airports, venues, and malls.

Each kiosk will support small-batch orders of up to 12 garments without human intervention. Orders exceeding 12 garments will be automatically routed to local print shops for contractor fulfillment.

This system is designed to efficiently manage small orders that many traditional shops consider uneconomical due to setup and labor requirements. The Tiosk™ Automated Systems initiative will serve as a beta test before being made commercially available to other apparel businesses, offering them a model for scalable, on-demand small-batch fulfillment.

Key Features of TSE Automated Printing Kiosks (Tiosks):

-Touchscreen Design Studio: Intuitive drag-and-drop interface for customizing apparel designs.

-Garment Preview in Real Time: Live 3D previews of designs across garment types.

-Size & Style Selection Panel: Easy selection by size, color, and style from live inventory data.

-Instant Price Quote Generator: Real-time pricing based on design complexity and quantity.

-Same-Day Print Option: Eligible orders are routed instantly for same-day fulfillment.

-Pickup or Delivery Choice: Customers choose pickup or local courier delivery.

-Secure Payment Integration: NFC, card, or QR-based payments for convenience.

-QR Code Order Retrieval: Unique QR codes for order tracking and pickup verification.

-Live Order Status Display: On-screen order tracking and estimated ready time.

-Multi-Language Interface: Multi-language support for accessibility across regions.

-Promo & Coupon Code Entry: Instant application of discount codes or promo scans.

-User Account Sync: Option to link TSE accounts to view past orders, loyalty rewards, and saved designs.

Summary of Initiative

The new T-Shirt Envy application and upcoming Tiosk™ integration collectively aim to streamline the ordering and fulfillment process for customers and contractors alike. Customers will enjoy a convenient, around-the-clock ordering experience with real-time updates, while contractors will gain a flexible income opportunity through on-demand work.

For the broader apparel industry, the initiative represents a step toward faster, technology-driven small-batch fulfillment that benefits both end-users and shop operators.

