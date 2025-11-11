United Community Honors Veterans Day Through Donations Across Southeast

A group of United Community veterans and veteran spouses.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Community is honoring Veterans Day with $30,000 in donations to organizations across its footprint in support of veterans and their families.

“We owe so many of the freedoms and liberties that we have been given to those who have served our country,” say Holly Boynton, community development senior manager at United Community, “Supporting our veterans throughout the year is paramount, but we love to use this recognized day to demonstrate our team’s appreciation for their service and sacrifices, and to support the organizations making a difference every day. Through their programs, these organizations provide critical resources for veterans, from housing assistance and educational opportunities to job skills development and economic empowerment, ensuring they have the tools to thrive after service.”

Donations to organizations across the Southeast include:

Alabama

• Alabama Veteran, EOD Warrior Foundation, Semper Fi Community Task Force, Still Serving Veterans, South Baldwin Literacy Council.

Florida

• Operation New Uniform, Liberty Manor of Veterans Inc.

Georgia

• Gainesville Housing Corporation, Habitat for Humanity of Fannin and Gilmer Counties, Tri-County Veterans Support Network, United Military Care, Docs Healing Hives and Honey Foundation.

North Carolina

• Vets to Drones, Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region, Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry, Inc., Military Missions in Action.

South Carolina

• Goodwill Industries of Upstate/Midlands of South Carolina, 180 Place, VAlanthropy, Upstate Warrior Solutions.

Tennessee

• Building Lives Foundation Inc., Knoxville Leadership Foundation.

United Community is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves, and team members regularly demonstrate that commitment through service and philanthropy. The company’s Together for Good Council—a group of employee volunteers—helps guide United’s impact initiatives to support local needs across its markets.

