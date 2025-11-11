Julie A. Shay, Featured in Influential Women for Her Pioneering Contributions to Health Information Management

GAINESVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Esteemed Educator and Leader Recognized for Excellence in Healthcare Education and InnovationInfluential Women is excited to feature Julie A. Shay, MBA-HIN, RHIA, FAHIMA, FACHDM. A highly regarded educator and servant leader in health information technology and management, Julie boasts over 24 years of industry experience and two decades in academia. Currently serving as a Professor at Santa Fe College in Gainesville, Florida, she specializes in critical areas such as healthcare business operations, leadership, physician practice management, and both outpatient and inpatient operations management.Recognized by AHIMA as a Fellow in Health Information Management, Julie advocates passionately for the vital role of trusted information in healthcare. She emphasizes the profound impact that accurate data has on decision-making, cost reduction, risk management, and the promotion of quality care and effective business strategy, thus advocating for strong data governance measures to be in place for ethical, responsible AI use. Her commitment to excellence in health information management is evident in her extensive industry and educational background, which includes a Bachelor of Science in Health Information Management from the University of Central Florida and a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Health Informatics from Southern New Hampshire University.Throughout her illustrious career, Julie has made significant contributions to health information management education. She has served in prominent roles, including Chair of AHIMA’s Council for Excellence in Education Associate Education Coalition Committee, which resulted in national health information technology curriculum tracks to include approval workflow processes within the academia/state environments to include serving as co-chair of several key AHIMA committees. As the Program Director for Santa Fe College’s Health Information Technology Management Programs, she has overseen the growth, curriculum development, and accreditation of multiple programs, fostering both student success and professional development. Her leadership in the ONC Health IT Workforce Program has educated over 500 students, positioning Santa Fe College as a regional and national leader in health IT education.In addition to her academic achievements, Julie brings substantial experience in managed care and provider relations. She has held leadership positions at UF Health and Florida Hospital, where she managed payer contracts and operationalized healthcare system contracts. Her active engagement in various health information management associations, including the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA), the Florida Health Information Management Association (FHIMA), the Northeast Florida Health Information Association (NEFHIMA), and the National Society of Leadership and Success, underscores her commitment to the field. As a sought-after speaker at national, state, and local conferences, she continues to share her expertise with others.Recognized for her excellence in education, Julie has received numerous accolades, including the FHIMA Outstanding Student Award, FHIMA Outstanding New Professional Nomination, the 2014 John & Suanne Roueche Excellence Award, the 2016 FHIMA Educator Service Award, and the 2016 AHIMA Triumph Educator Award. Her most recent recognition, the 2025 FHIMA Outstanding Professional Award, highlights her lasting impact on students, colleagues, and the health information management industry.Julie attributes her success to the incredible colleagues and mentors who have invested in her development, as well as to her faith in God, which has guided her every step. She believes in the power of treating others with respect, integrity, and authenticity, a principle that has shaped her career. Her best advice to young women entering the industry is to be bold, courageous, authentic, and confident in their abilities. She encourages them to pursue limitless opportunities without self-imposed barriers, approaching every endeavor with excellence.Looking ahead, Julie sees immense potential in the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) within healthcare. She believes that when applied responsibly within strong governance frameworks, AI can significantly improve efficiency and outcomes in healthcare. Health information professionals are uniquely positioned at the intersection of business, IT, and healthcare, making them essential leaders in this transformative era.Learn more about Julie A. Shay through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/julie-shay or through her website, https://julieashay.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.