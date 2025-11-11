Girders Market to Reach USD 31.2 Billion by 2035 — Growth Accelerates in Asia-Pacific, North America

girders market

Girders Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035

MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global girders market is poised for robust expansion through 2035, propelled by surging infrastructure investments, urban development, and advancements in high-strength materials. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is valued at USD 19.7 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit USD 31.2 billion by 2035, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

The FMI report, “Girders Market Size, Share, and Forecast 2025–2035,” reveals that global revenues will increase by USD 11.5 billion over the decade, driven by demand for durable, load-bearing components in bridges, high-rises, and transportation networks.

A Decade of Growth Anchored by Steel Dominance and Prefabrication Efficiency:

The shift toward steel-based, modular, and corrosion-resistant girders is transforming construction timelines and costs. From 2025 to 2030, the girders market is expected to grow by USD 5.2 billion, led by rapid urbanization in emerging economies and bridge modernization projects.

From 2030 to 2035, FMI projects an additional USD 6.3 billion in expansion, supported by sustainable fabrication techniques, seismic-resistant designs, and integration of advanced design software for optimized load distribution.

“Steel girders are the backbone of modern infrastructure, offering unmatched strength-to-weight ratios and recyclability,” said an FMI research analyst. “Prefabrication and digital modeling are slashing installation times by up to 30%, boosting project efficiency in high-demand sectors.”

Girders Key Market Insights at a Glance:

Metric- Global Estimate

Market Value (2025)- USD 19.7 billion

Forecast Value (2035)- USD 31.2 billion

CAGR- 4.7%

Leading Material- Steel (38.6% share)

Top Product Type- Box (33.7% share)

Dominant Bridge Type- Simple Beam (30.4% share)

India: A High-Growth Hub in the Girders Market:

India stands out with a projected CAGR of 5.9%, outpacing global averages amid massive highway expansions, metro rail projects, and smart city initiatives. Steel girders dominate due to cost-effectiveness and durability, while box types gain traction in elevated corridors and long-span bridges.

Public-private partnerships and investments exceeding USD 1.5 trillion in infrastructure by 2030 are accelerating adoption. Prefabricated steel solutions are reducing construction delays, aligning with India's push for faster, safer builds.

Girders Five Forces Driving Market Expansion:

Infrastructure Surge: Global spending on bridges and highways projected to rise 35% by 2035, sustaining girder demand.

Material Advancements: High-strength steel with enhanced corrosion resistance and ductility for seismic zones.

Prefabrication Boom: Modular designs enable 20-40% faster assembly and lower labor costs.

Urbanization Wave: Rapid city growth in Asia-Pacific and Middle East demanding high-rise and transit solutions.

Sustainability Focus: Recyclable steel and eco-friendly coatings supporting green building standards.

Girders Market Segment Overview:

By Materials: Steel leads with 38.6% revenue share in 2025, valued for versatility in load-bearing applications; concrete and iron follow.

By Product Type: Box girders command 33.7% share, excelling in torsional resistance for bridges and elevated structures.

By Bridge Type: Simple beam bridges hold 30.4% share, favored for cost-effective short-to-medium spans in highways and railways.

By Configuration Type: Double and single girder setups dominate industrial and crane applications.

By Length: Segments over 20K and 10-20K support large-scale projects, with growing demand for optimized spans.

Girders Market Regional Overview:

Asia-Pacific: Fastest regional growth, led by China (6.3% CAGR) and India (5.9% CAGR), driven by transportation megaprojects.

North America: USA market stable at USD 7.1 billion in 2025, with 4.5% CAGR through infrastructure upgrades.

Europe: Germany at 5.4% CAGR, supported by sustainable urban redevelopment and bridge retrofits.

Middle East & Africa: Rising investments in Saudi Arabia and South Africa for highways and rail networks.

Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/5356

Request for Discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5356

Girders Market Competitive Landscape:

- ArcelorMittal

- Nippon Steel Corporation

- Tata Steel Limited

- POSCO

- China Baowu Steel Group Corporation Limited

- JFE Steel Corporation

- Thyssenkrupp AG

- Nucor Corporation

- Gerdau S.A.

- Hyundai Steel Company

- JSW Steel Limited

- United States Steel Corporation

- Voestalpine AG

Top players like ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, and Tata Steel hold significant shares through innovations in high-performance alloys and global supply chains. Their emphasis on R&D for lighter, stronger girders positions them for sustained leadership.

Girders Market Outlook: Building the Future of Infrastructure:

Over the next decade, the girders market will prioritize resilience, efficiency, and eco-integration. Emerging trends include AI-optimized designs, 3D-printed components, and hybrid material composites for extreme environments.

“As megaprojects multiply worldwide, girders evolve into smart, adaptable systems,” the FMI analyst noted. “Companies investing in digital twins and sustainable steel will capture the lion's share of this USD 31.2 billion opportunity.”

Explore More Related Studies Published by FMI Research:

Coal Briquettes Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/coal-briquettes-market

Iron Powder Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/iron-powder-market

Cosmetic Chemicals Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/cosmetic-chemicals-market

Lubricant Additives Market- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/lubricant-additives-market



About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Why FMI: Decisions that Change Outcomes- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Have a specific Requirements and Need Assistant on Report Pricing or Limited Budget please contact us - sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.