Opulent Health, Beauty & Wellness Sets a New Standard for Personalized, Women-Led Concierge Care

Woman-owned practice redefining access, trust, and one-on-one wellness through peptides, TRT, and holistic health.

True healthcare is personal. Our mission is to make every patient feel seen, supported, and cared for, wherever they are.” — Marissa Howlett, FNP & Co-Founder

NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opulent Health, Beauty & Wellness (Opulent HBW) is bringing a refreshing, personal touch back to modern medicine. Founded by Kristal Lopez and Marissa Howlett, FNP, the woman-owned practice blends clinical expertise with concierge-level service, giving patients nationwide a faster, more authentic way to experience “true healthcare.”

At a time when many feel unheard in traditional healthcare systems, Opulent HBW’s mission is simple yet revolutionary: to deliver individualized, responsive, and relationship-based care that truly puts the patient first.

Reimagining Healthcare Around the Individual

Every detail at Opulent HBW is designed to make care feel personal again. Whether patients seek help with weight management, hormone optimization, or preventive wellness, each program is developed in close collaboration with licensed medical professionals who understand that no two journeys look the same.

“Healthcare has become transactional,” says Lopez. “We’re here to make it relational again, one patient at a time.”

This approach has quickly earned Opulent HBW a reputation as a destination for wellness travelers, patients who are willing to cross state lines for care that feels human, attentive, and effective.

Care by Women, for Everyone

As a woman-owned practice, Opulent HBW infuses empathy, insight, and authenticity into every patient interaction. Lopez and Howlett built the practice from their own lived experiences in healthcare, shaping a model that values communication as much as clinical excellence.

“We’ve walked in our patients’ shoes,” says Howlett. “We know how it feels to want answers, to need access, to crave someone who listens. That’s the culture we’ve built here.”

By combining functional medicine principles with compassionate, one-on-one support, Opulent HBW offers both men and women a trusted space to restore balance, confidence, and energy.

The Services Behind the Movement

Opulent HBW’s growing list of wellness offerings includes:

Peptide Therapy – Customized protocols designed to promote repair, recovery, and cellular health.

Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) – Clinician-supervised programs for improved energy, strength, and hormonal balance.

Medical Weight-Loss Solutions – Personalized programs that combine medication support, lifestyle coaching, and nutrition planning.

Preventive Health and Wellness Visits – Comprehensive assessments to maintain long-term health and vitality.

Each service follows strict medical oversight to ensure safety, transparency, and results rooted in education rather than hype.

Accessible, Responsive, and Relationship-Driven

A cornerstone of Opulent HBW’s success is its commitment to accessibility. The team ensures that patients receive direct communication with providers, fast responses, and consistent follow-ups that strengthen trust.

“Our patients know they can reach us anytime,” Lopez explains. “That accessibility builds confidence, and confidence drives better outcomes.”

The result? A loyal, fast-growing community of clients from New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Vermont who credit Opulent HBW’s model with helping them take control of their health journeys.

Safety, Integrity, and Transparency

In an era of wellness fads and misinformation, Opulent HBW distinguishes itself through integrity. Treatments are evidence-informed, physician-supervised, and delivered with full disclosure. Patients are guided step-by-step so they understand each choice they make.

Howlett emphasizes, “We don’t sell quick fixes, we provide education and partnership. Our success is measured by patient empowerment.”

This transparent, trust-based philosophy has positioned Opulent HBW as a leader in concierge-style care, one that merges clinical precision with genuine compassion.

Expanding Across States, Building a Healthier Future

With momentum growing across multiple states, Opulent HBW continues to scale its hybrid model, offering both in-person visits and secure telehealth options. The founders aim to expand access while preserving the intimacy and responsiveness that define the brand.

“Expansion doesn’t mean losing our touch,” says Lopez. “It means more people experiencing healthcare the way it was meant to be, personal, prompt, and professional.”

Looking ahead, the practice plans to increase outreach efforts through educational content, patient workshops, and community health initiatives that promote long-term wellness.

A Return to “True Healthcare”

At its heart, Opulent HBW is more than a medical practice; it’s a movement toward authentic, compassionate, and accessible care. Every patient encounter reflects a belief that medicine should be collaborative, empowering, and rooted in mutual respect.

The team’s promise is clear: to make every patient feel valued, informed, and supported from day one.

About Opulent Health, Beauty & Wellness

Opulent Health, Beauty & Wellness (Opulent HBW) is a woman-owned health, beauty, and wellness practice offering individualized care across multiple U.S. states. Founded by Kristal Lopez and Marissa Howlett, FNP, the practice specializes in peptide therapy, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), medical weight management, and preventive wellness.

Operating in New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, and Vermont, Opulent HBW redefines healthcare by combining accessibility, education, and empathy to deliver results that empower patients.

For more information or to book a consultation, visit www.opulenthbw.com or follow @opulenthbw on Instagram and Facebook for updates, insights, and educational content.

