Veterans Guardian Named 2025 Military Friendly® Employer
Recognized for sustained commitment to supporting veterans, service members, and military spouses.
“At Veterans Guardian, honoring those who’ve served is central to who we are. This designation validates our investments in veteran support, internal programs, and culture. We’ll continue pushing forward to ensure every veteran has the opportunities they deserve.”— Abby Reed, Human Resources Director.
About the Designation
The Military Friendly® designation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate excellence in policies, practices, and outcomes related to veteran employment, development, and inclusion.
Veterans Guardian first earned this designation in 2020 and has maintained the distinction through consistent investment in veteran programs, including:
• Veteran-specific recruitment and retention initiatives
• Mentorship, training, and career-development pathways
• Supportive workplace policies for military spouses and transitioning service members
• Outreach and community partnerships in military‑adjacent communities
About Veterans Guardian
Veterans Guardian is a VA Disability Benefits consulting company. We give veterans personalized attention, support and service as they navigate the massive — and sometimes confusing — VA claims process.
