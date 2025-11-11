Veterans Guardian Named 2025 Military Friendly® Employer

Recognized for sustained commitment to supporting veterans, service members, and military spouses.

At Veterans Guardian, honoring those who’ve served is central to who we are” — Abby Reed, Human Resources Director

PINEHURST, NC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veterans Guardian announced today that it has been designated a 2025 Military Friendly® Employer /Military Spouse FriendlyEmployer, continuing a designation the company has held since 2020. This recognition reflects Veterans Guardian’s ongoing commitment to creating meaningful career opportunities for veterans, military spouses, and service members.“At Veterans Guardian, honoring those who’ve served is central to who we are. This designation validates our investments in veteran support, internal programs, and culture. We’ll continue pushing forward to ensure every veteran has the opportunities they deserve.”— Abby Reed, Human Resources Director.About the Designation The Military Friendly® designation is awarded to organizations that demonstrate excellence in policies, practices, and outcomes related to veteran employment, development, and inclusion.Veterans Guardian first earned this designation in 2020 and has maintained the distinction through consistent investment in veteran programs, including:• Veteran-specific recruitment and retention initiatives• Mentorship, training, and career-development pathways• Supportive workplace policies for military spouses and transitioning service members• Outreach and community partnerships in military‑adjacent communitiesAbout Veterans GuardianVeterans Guardian is a VA Disability Benefits consulting company. We give veterans personalized attention, support and service as they navigate the massive — and sometimes confusing — VA claims process.

