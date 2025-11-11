Passenger Boarding Bridge Market to Reach USD 3.4 Billion by 2035 — Growth Accelerates in East Asia, North America

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035

MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global passenger boarding bridge market is poised for steady expansion through 2035, propelled by surging air traffic, terminal upgrades, and the integration of automated docking technologies. According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the market is valued at USD 2.1 billion in 2025 and is projected to hit USD 3.4 billion by 2035, advancing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%.

The FMI report, “Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Size, Share, and Forecast 2025–2035,” reveals that global revenues will increase by USD 1.3 billion over the decade, driven by the widespread adoption of telescopic systems and glass-walled structures for enhanced passenger flow and operational efficiency in airport facilities.

A Decade of Growth Anchored by Telescopic Systems and Automation Adoption:

The shift toward flexible, intelligent boarding solutions is redefining airport operations. From 2025 to 2030, the market will grow by USD 0.6 billion, fueled by rising air traffic and the standardization of telescopic bridges with automated docking features.

From 2030 to 2035, FMI projects an additional USD 0.7 billion in expansion, as intelligent systems integrate with airport management platforms, achieving 94-97% operational effectiveness and supporting seamless compatibility across diverse aircraft configurations.

“Telescopic bridges are evolving into intelligent hubs for passenger optimization,” said an FMI research analyst. “Automation, climate control, and real-time monitoring are minimizing turnaround times and elevating passenger experience standards worldwide.”

Passenger Boarding Bridge Key Market Insights at a Glance:

Metric- Global Estimate

Market Value (2025)- USD 2.1 billion

Forecast Value (2035)- USD 3.4 billion

CAGR- 4.9%

Leading Model Type- Telescopic Bridges (dominant share)

Primary Structure- Glass-walled Boarding Bridge (45% share in 2025)

Key Growth Regions- East Asia, North America, Western Europe

China: The Fastest-Growing Passenger Boarding Bridge Market:

FMI’s analysis spotlights China as the global leader in adoption, with a 5.8% CAGR driven by aggressive aviation infrastructure programs and domestic manufacturing. Major hubs like Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou are integrating advanced bridges at a 78% deployment rate in new terminals, supported by government funding and local producers holding 45% market share.

India follows closely at 5.5% CAGR, with Delhi, Mumbai, and Bangalore leading modernization efforts. Terminal upgrades and rising passenger traffic are boosting procurement by 52% annually, aided by international partnerships and cost-effective localized solutions.

Passenger Boarding Bridge Five Forces Driving Market Expansion:

Airport Modernization: Global terminal investments prioritize efficient boarding to reduce delays and align with regulations.

Passenger Experience Mandates: Glass-walled and air-conditioned systems enhance comfort, weather protection, and aesthetics.

Aviation Infrastructure Boom: Aircraft turnaround optimization demands flexible, movable bridges for multi-gate operations.

Intelligent Automation: Docking systems with AI alignment and monitoring improve safety and precision.

Emerging Market Penetration: Budget-friendly options accelerate adoption in high-growth economies like India and China.

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Segment Overview:

By Model Type: Telescopic bridges dominate with superior flexibility and 94-97% aircraft compatibility, followed by apron drive and dual systems for specialized applications.

By Structure: Glass-walled segments lead at 45% share in 2025, driven by terminal aesthetics and passenger comfort; steel-walled options serve heavy-duty needs.

By Foundation: Movable bridges command growth for versatility in multi-gate terminals.

By Tunnel Type: Air-conditioned tunnels prevail for climate control and satisfaction.

By Docking Type: Intelligent systems drive leadership through automation and efficiency.

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Regional Overview:

East Asia: Fastest regional growth, led by China (5.8% CAGR), Japan, and South Korea with premium telescopic focus.

North America: Steady at 4.7% CAGR, with U.S. hubs like Atlanta and Chicago maintaining 85% adoption via mature regulations.

Western Europe: USD 0.6 billion in 2025 to USD 0.9 billion by 2035 (4.3% CAGR); Germany holds 29.2% share.

South Asia Pacific: India at 5.5% CAGR fuels acceleration.

Middle East & Africa: Infrastructure projects in Saudi Arabia and UAE support emerging demand.

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Competitive Landscape:

- JBT Corporation

- ShinMaywa Industries Ltd.

- ThyssenKrupp AG

- China International Marine Containers Co. Ltd.

- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Top players control 55-60% share through global networks, R&D in automation, and integration expertise. Innovators like Adele S.L. and regional specialists such as PT Bukaka Teknik Utama Tbk focus on cost-effective docking and customization.

Passenger Boarding Bridge Market Outlook: Bridging the Future of Aviation Efficiency:

Over the next decade, the market will transition to fully integrated, data-driven ecosystems with predictive maintenance and smart terminal compatibility. “Boarding bridges are becoming core to airport intelligence,” the FMI analyst noted. “Players investing in automation, sustainability, and seamless infrastructure alignment will capture the USD 1.3 billion growth opportunity.”

