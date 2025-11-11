U.S. Protein Supplement Market Booming Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players

U.S. Protein Supplement Market

Rise in awareness among people for health & fitness, surge in disposable income, increase in demand for supplements from Millennial population drive the growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. Protein Supplement Industry was pegged at $1.92 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $3.58 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028.Rise in awareness among people for health & fitness, surge in disposable income, and increase in demand for supplement from the Millennial population drive the growth of the U.S. Protein Supplement Market. In addition, alarming rise in obesity rates supplements the market growth. However, availability of cheaper alternatives and side-effects and negative publicity & claims hinder the market. On the contrary, increase in demand from the young population is expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.Download Sample PDF (165 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A11938 The U.S. protein supplement market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to various factors such as increase in obesity rates, rise in healthcare awareness among youth and surge in disposable income of consumers.The U.S. protein supplement market size is projected to reach $3,585.07 million by 2028 from $1,922.50 million in 2019, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2021 to 2028. Protein is an essential nutrient and second most abundant substance present in the body after water. Protein supplements are concentrated sources of protein obtained from animals or plants that include dairy, eggs, wheat, soybean, pea, and others. They are present in three common forms, that is, powders, bars, and ready to drink (RTD) liquids.Protein powder is one of the most common protein supplements, available in the market as protein concentrates, protein isolates, and protein hydrolysates. The concentrates consist of 60%-80% protein and 20%–30% fat & carbs; the isolates contain 90%-95% protein; and hydrolysates boost the absorption of protein subsequently enhancing the muscle growth response to exercise. These products are consumed by individuals who strive to build muscle, increase & maintain body mass, or lose weight. Also, people take protein supplements to fulfill the necessary energy and vitamins needed through strenuous workouts as well as to compensate the nutrients & vitamins loss during reduction of food intake.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/us-protein-supplement-market/purchase-options Health benefits associated with consuming protein supplements and rise in fitness concerns among people in different regions drive the U.S. protein supplement market growth. In addition, increase in number of fitness & training centers, surge in disposable income, and alarming rise in obesity rates also fuel the U.S. protein supplement market growth. However, presence of cheap replacements and false claims coupled with negative publicity are expected to hamper the growth of the U.S. protein supplement market during the forecast period. Rise in protein supplement demand from health-conscious young population of the developing nations as well as strengthening of distribution channels in untapped regions are expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the U.S. protein supplement market industry. The online segment was the leading distribution channel in the protein supplement market analysis in 2019 with the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.This was attributed to the large number of options or alternatives present in online shopping resulting in convenience of people willing to buy protein supplement or related products. According to studies, protein supplements maintain blood pressure, improve immune system, aid in weight management, and reduce risk of cardiovascular diseases. In 2019, the whey protein segment occupied a major U.S. protein supplement market share, accounting for more than one-third revenue of the market. This U.S. protein supplement market trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well, owing to its ease in digestibility, richness in branched-chain amino acids, and other factors. The soy protein segments accounted for the second highest market share in 2019, and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Obesity is the cause of many diseases and health hazards, owing to which more people are willing to lose weight and stay fit. Also, a large section of people are consuming protein supplements to develop muscles or gain weight. This results in expansion of the protein supplement market in all the regions.Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A11938 The U.S. Protein Supplement Market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as ABH Pharma Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia Corp., Amway Corporation, Herbalife International of America Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, GNC Holdings, Bob's Red Mill, Nutiva Inc., and MusclePharm Corporation.Trending Reports:Fungal Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fungal-protein-market-A12366 Vegan Supplements Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-supplements-market-A11388 Dairy Protein Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/dairy-protein-market-A05995

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.