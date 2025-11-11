EU Banana Flour Market to Reach USD 2.06 Billion by 2035 — Growth Spreads Across Europe Driven by Gluten-Free Demand

Demand for Banana Flour in EU

Rising gluten-free diets and resistant starch awareness are driving global banana flour demand across key regions, including Europe and APAC.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union banana flour industry is set for steady expansion, with sales projected to rise from USD 1,500 million in 2025 to approximately USD 2,055.4 million by 2035. This growth represents an absolute increase of USD 546.4 million and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.2%, reflecting rising consumer adoption of gluten-free alternatives and increased awareness of resistant starch benefits.

Between 2025 and 2030, the market is forecast to grow from USD 1,500 million to USD 1,749.8 million, contributing 45.7% of the total ten-year expansion. This phase is driven by the growing availability of sun-dried, freeze-dried, and spray-dried banana flour types, as well as mainstream adoption across retail and foodservice channels.

From 2030 to 2035, sales are expected to accelerate to USD 2,055.4 million, accounting for 54.3% of overall growth. Key drivers include premium and organic product expansion, advanced processing for enhanced digestive health benefits, and innovative applications in bakery, snacks, and beverages.

Key Market Drivers

• Gluten-Free Adoption: Rising awareness of celiac disease and gluten intolerance is fueling demand for grain-free alternatives.

• Resistant Starch Benefits: Scientific research confirms banana flour’s prebiotic and digestive health advantages, increasing consumer preference.

• Clean-Label Trend: Consumers increasingly prefer natural, minimally processed ingredients with transparent sourcing.

Segment Insights

• By Product Type: Sun-dried banana flour leads the market with a 40% share in 2025, supported by traditional processing methods, cost-effectiveness, and high resistant starch retention. Freeze-dried and spray-dried variants are gaining traction due to processing efficiency and functional versatility.

• By Application: The food industry accounts for 30% of total demand, reflecting its dominant commercial use in gluten-free product formulation, nutritional fortification, and baking applications. Bakery & snacks and beverages are emerging as fast-growing consumer-facing applications.

• By Distribution Channel: Modern trade contributes 25% of EU sales, while e-retailers are expanding rapidly, rising from 20% in 2025 to 26% in 2035, driven by convenience, broader product selection, and home delivery.

• By Nature: Conventional banana flour holds a 65% market share, providing affordability and volume scalability, while organic varieties are expected to grow from 35% to 45% by 2035 due to health-conscious consumer demand.

Regional Insights

• Germany: Leading the EU market with a 25% share, supported by well-established gluten-free infrastructure and health-conscious consumers.

• Spain: Projected 3.5% CAGR, driven by retail expansion, wellness-focused consumers, and private-label adoption.

• Italy: Maintains 3.3% CAGR, aided by high celiac disease awareness, medical endorsements, and government support for gluten-free products.

• Netherlands: Growing at 3.4% CAGR, supported by innovation leadership, specialty retail, and functional food adoption.

• France: Steady 3% CAGR with gradual acceptance of gluten-free diets and premium positioning.

Competitive Landscape

The EU banana flour market is highly competitive, dominated by specialized tropical ingredient suppliers and gluten-free food producers. Leading players focus on green banana sourcing, resistant starch preservation, and application innovation.

• NuNaturals Inc.: ~8% market share; strong European distribution and expertise in natural ingredients.

• NOW Health Group Inc.: ~7% share; diverse product portfolio and quality-driven sourcing.

• Natural Evolution: ~5% share; organic certification and sustainable sourcing expertise.

• Ceres Enterprises Ltd: ~5% share; flexible private-label manufacturing and cost competitiveness.

• KADAC Pty Ltd: ~4% share; specialty channel presence with high resistant starch offerings.

• Zuvii: ~3% share; allergen-free positioning for celiac-focused consumers.

• Others: 68% collectively, representing regional suppliers and emerging gluten-free brands leveraging niche innovations.

Key Trends and Innovations

• Expansion of resistant starch positioning for digestive health and prebiotic benefits.

• Optimization of green banana processing for maximal functional performance.

• Application and recipe innovation in baking, snacks, beverages, and fortified products.

