Silicon Carbide (Carborundum) Market to Hit USD 10.6B by 2035 — Growth Driven Across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

Growth driven by abrasives, metallurgical additives, and ceramics applications across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The silicon carbide (carborundum) market stands at USD 5.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2035, rising at a CAGR of 6.2%. Demand is fueled by industrial wear-resistant applications, high-performance ceramics, and precision metallurgical solutions. Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America are driving accelerated adoption through manufacturing modernization and electronics sector growth.

Manufacturers are focusing on high-hardness abrasives, metallurgical additives, and semiconductor-grade ceramics. Buyers prioritize consistent material quality, integration with automated workflows, and thermal/chemical stability. Industrial and automotive sectors are increasingly leveraging silicon carbide for precision, durability, and energy-efficient applications.

Fast Facts:

2025 Market Size: USD 5.8B
2035 Forecast: USD 10.6B
CAGR: 6.2%
Top Product: Abrasives/Refractories (49%)
Leading Grade: Black SiC (54%)
Key Applications: Industrial (48%), Automotive (32%), Energy/Others (20%)
Hot Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific

Winning Segments:
Precision, durability, and thermal control define market success:

Abrasives/Refractories: High wear resistance and process stability
Metallurgical Additives: Steel quality and processing optimization
Ceramics/Electronics: High-performance, semiconductor-grade applications

Where to Play:
The market favors both first-fit OEM and aftermarket channels.

USA: 7.1% CAGR; industrial modernization and EV components
Mexico: 6.7% CAGR; cost-effective industrial adoption
Germany: 6.2% CAGR; premium precision manufacturing
France: 6.0% CAGR; advanced industrial integration
Japan: 5.2% CAGR; high-purity specialty and electronics

Team Actions:

R&D: Develop advanced abrasives, thermal-stable ceramics, metallurgical optimization
Marketing & Sales: Showcase precision testing, bundles, industrial demonstrations
Regulatory & QA: Standardize quality documents, emissions compliance, fitment verification
Sourcing & Ops: Dual-source carbide, pre-kit high-demand grades, regional inventory

Three Quick Plays This Quarter:

Launch pilot for green SiC industrial workflow
Bundle abrasives and metallurgical solutions for OEM partners
Validate high-purity specialty SiC in electronics segment

The Take:
Silicon carbide is entering a decade of robust growth. Reliable performance, precision integration, and industrial compliance are driving repeat adoption. Market leaders positioned to combine technical innovation with regional execution will capture maximum value.

Legal Disclaimer:

You just read:

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry


