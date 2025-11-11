European Union Grape Seed Extract in Pet Food Market Projected to Reach USD 16.3 Million by 2035, FMI Report

Demand for Grape Seed Extract in Pet Food Application in EU

Demand for grape seed extract in EU pet food is rising, driven by increasing focus on pet health, natural ingredients, and functional nutrition trends.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union grape seed extract market for pet food applications is poised for steady growth, projected to rise from USD 9.7 million in 2025 to USD 16.3 million by 2035, reflecting a CAGR of 5.3%, according to verified research by FMI’s food systems experts. The expansion is fueled by increasing adoption of natural antioxidants, the rise of senior pet nutrition, and the transition toward clean-label and organic ingredients in European pet food manufacturing.

Market Growth Dynamics

Between 2025 and 2030, the EU market is expected to grow from USD 9.7 million to USD 12.5 million, contributing 43.7% of total forecast growth. The first half of the decade will see:

• Strong product innovation and integration of botanical antioxidants in both dry and wet formats.

• Premium functional formulations gaining traction.

• Manufacturers emphasizing natural alternatives to synthetic additives, meeting consumer expectations for transparency and clean labeling.

From 2030 to 2035, the market is projected to expand further from USD 12.5 million to USD 16.3 million, accounting for 56.3% of growth. Grape seed extract will increasingly feature in senior nutrition blends, joint care formulas, and organic pet food launches. Continuous R&D in bioavailability and stability will reinforce its use across complex pet food matrices

Historical Performance (2020–2025)

Sales in the EU steadily increased from USD 7.5 million to USD 9.7 million, supported by growing awareness of antioxidants, premiumization in pet diets, and higher consumer spending on functional nutrition. European manufacturers strengthened reliance on plant-based bioactives, establishing consistent demand from health-focused pet food producers.

Key Growth Drivers

The surge in grape seed extract adoption is anchored in:

• Rising consumer preference for natural, functional, and preventive pet nutrition.

• Increasing incidences of age-related disorders in pets, including arthritis and cognitive decline.

• Veterinary-backed clinical validation of grape seed extract’s antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-supporting properties.

• Sustainability initiatives leveraging grape by-products from Europe’s wine industry.

• Regulatory support from FEDIAF and EFSA promoting food-grade botanical antioxidants.

Segment Insights

• Product Type: Dry food dominates with a 40% share in 2025, slightly declining to 38% by 2035. Its wide acceptance, cost efficiency, and compatibility with antioxidants ensure sustained leadership.

• Application: Antioxidant support accounts for 38% of total usage in 2025, reflecting its core role in preventing oxidative stress and supporting overall vitality.

• Animal Type: Dogs and cats are the primary consumers due to widespread premium and functional pet food adoption.

Regional Performance

• Germany leads with a 42% share in 2025, driven by advanced pet food manufacturing and high consumer awareness of antioxidant benefits (CAGR 5.5%).

• France (24%) benefits from botanical ingredient expertise and supplier networks like Nexira and Naturex (CAGR 5.4%).

• Italy (18%) grows steadily with boutique and small-batch functional formulations (CAGR 5.2%).

• Spain (11%) focuses on sustainable sourcing and modernization of pet nutrition (CAGR 5.3%).

• Netherlands (5%) emerges as an innovation leader with rapid adoption of functional pet ingredients (CAGR 5.6%).

• Rest of Europe (CAGR 5.1%) shows steady adoption across emerging EU markets.

Competitive Landscape

The EU grape seed extract market is fragmented and competitive. Key players include:

• Indena S.p.A. — 9.0% share; renowned for extraction expertise and bioavailability research.

• Nexira — 7.0% share; leverages botanical sourcing and technical support for functional ingredients.

• Naturex (Givaudan) — 6.0% share; provides standardized extracts across human and pet markets.

• Kemin Industries — 5.0% share; focuses on antioxidant blends for oxidative stress and cellular health.

• Others — 73.0% share, comprising regional extract specialists, contract manufacturers, and organic-certified suppliers.

Companies differentiate through clean-label certifications (EU Organic, ISO 22000, FAMI-QS), sustainability initiatives, and formulation support, aligning with premium and therapeutic pet food trends.

Outlook

With growing consumer awareness of natural antioxidants, regulatory encouragement, and expanding premium and organic pet food segments, the EU grape seed extract market in pet food applications is set for sustained, data-driven growth through 2035.

