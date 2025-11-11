Houzeo Lists Delaware's 10 Top Safest Places to Live in 2025

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Delaware's cities.

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Delaware with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, South Bethany is the safest city in Delaware, with a high safety score of 97 out of 100. This coastal community has very low crime rates and well-kept residential areas just steps from the ocean. With a median home price of $1,697,500, South Bethany offers upscale coastal living for those seeking security and natural beauty. Neighborhoods like Ocean View, Fenwick Island, and Bethany Beach provide peaceful environments with plenty of nature trails. However, this safety comes at a premium price for beachfront living. Here are the rankings of the Safest places to live in Delaware Other top-ranking safe cities are Dagsboro and Ocean View. Dagsboro has a safety score of 91 and median home price of $475,000, offering tranquil living with quick access to Delaware's coastal attractions. Ocean View scores 85 for safety with homes around $499,945, making it perfect for families and retirees wanting a small-town feel near Bethany Beach. Home shoppers looking for more affordable options can browse homes for sale in middletown , which ranks 7th safest with a score of 71 and offers family-friendly suburbs with highly-rated schools. Meanwhile, homes for sale in Newark DE provide access to strong schools and the University of Delaware community.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Delaware. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Delaware, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

