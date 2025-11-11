Houzeo Ranks Kentucky's Top 10 Safest Cities for Homebuyers in 2025

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Kentucky's cities.

FRANKFORT, KY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Kentucky with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Alexandria is the safest city in Kentucky, with a high safety score of 94 out of 100. This Campbell County city combines suburban convenience with rural charm and low violent crime rates. With a median home price of $347,171, Alexandria offers great value for families and commuters working in Cincinnati. Neighborhoods like Jefferson Street Corridor, Arcadia, and Alexandria Estates provide safe, tight-knit communities with great schools. However, this safety comes with easy access to both city jobs and country living. Here are the rankings of the Safest places to live in Kentucky Other top-ranking safe cities are Carrollton and Harrodsburg. Carrollton has a safety score of 92 and a median home price of $275,000, offering affordable living along the Ohio River with boating and outdoor recreation. Harrodsburg scores 90 for safety with homes around $264,000, making it perfect for families wanting historic charm near Lexington. Home shoppers interested in Northern Kentucky can browse houses for sale in Union for access to safe suburban communities near Cincinnati. Meanwhile, Florence homes for sale provide another option with growing job opportunities and family-friendly neighborhoods.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Kentucky. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Kentucky, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

