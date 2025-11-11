European Decorations & Inclusions Market to Reach USD 4.92B by 2035, Led by Netherlands & Germany

Demand for Decorations and Inclusions Market in EU

The European Union decorations and inclusions market is set for robust growth, driven by rising demand for premium, innovative, and specialty products.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union decorations and inclusions market is poised for robust growth, projected to rise from USD 2,877.4 million in 2025 to approximately USD 4,915 million by 2035. This reflects an absolute increase of USD 2,060 million and a total growth of 71.6%, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Market expansion is largely driven by the accelerating premiumization of bakery and confectionery products, rising demand for visually appealing and texturally enhanced food, and the increasing application of decorative elements across artisanal bakeries, industrial food manufacturing, frozen desserts, and premium confectionery.

Key Market Insights

• Leading Product Type: Chocolate sprinkles and inclusions dominate with 38.6% market share in 2025.

• Top Application Segment: Industrial/F&B processing leads with 48% share, reflecting the significance of large-scale manufacturing.

• High-Growth Countries: Netherlands, Rest of Europe, and Germany show the strongest expansion trends.

Between 2025 and 2030, EU sales are expected to increase from USD 2,877.4 million to USD 3,763.3 million, representing 43% of total growth during the decade. Growth in this phase is fueled by consumer demand for visually impressive products, a wider range of decoration formats including chocolate shapes, fruit pieces, and caramelized nuts, as well as mainstream adoption of premium decorations in retail bakeries and foodservice channels.

From 2030 to 2035, the market is forecasted to grow from USD 3,763.3 million to USD 4,915 million, accounting for 57% of the decade’s total increase. This stage will be marked by the expansion of industrial food manufacturing applications, advanced coating technologies for improved adhesion and stability, and the development of specialty premium decorations catering to gourmet and health-focused products.

Social media-driven trends emphasizing “Instagram-worthy” presentation and increased consumer willingness to pay for premium aesthetics are expected to accelerate market adoption.

Historical Context

Between 2020 and 2025, EU decorations and inclusions sales grew at a CAGR of 4.5%, rising from USD 2,309 million to USD 2,877.4 million. This period saw increasing artisan bakery proliferation, greater appreciation for handcrafted desserts, and recognition of decorations as value-added differentiators. Product innovations enhancing color stability, texture, and format diversity helped establish mainstream adoption.

Market Drivers

The market is propelled by:

• Premiumization across European bakery and confectionery sectors.

• Influence of social media on food presentation trends.

• Expansion of artisan bakeries and celebration culture.

• Integration of natural colorants, clean-label formulations, and ethical sourcing practices.

Segment Analysis

• By Product Type: Chocolate sprinkles and inclusions remain dominant, supported by Europe’s mature chocolate infrastructure and versatile application. The segment’s share slightly declines over time as fruit and nut inclusions gain popularity.

• By Application: Industrial/F&B processing leads with consistent demand for automated production-ready decoration solutions.

• By Distribution Channel: Brick-and-mortar retailers control 40% of the market in 2025, gradually giving way to online channels.

• By Nature: Conventional products account for 82% of sales in 2025 but are expected to decline as clean-label and natural alternatives grow.

Country Insights

• Netherlands: Leading growth at 6.2% CAGR, driven by chocolate manufacturing excellence and food technology innovation.

• Germany: Largest market share at 24% in 2025 (USD 690.6 million) with 5.7% CAGR, supported by strong bakery culture.

• France: CAGR 5.3%, benefiting from premium pastry culture and artisan bakery growth.

• Italy: CAGR 5.1%, underpinned by gelato and traditional confectionery applications.

• Spain: CAGR 5.5%, fueled by tourism and expanding foodservice sector.

• Rest of Europe: CAGR 5.9%, led by Eastern European growth, modernized bakeries, and rising celebration culture.

Competitive Landscape

The EU decorations and inclusions market is highly fragmented. Key players include:

• Barry Callebaut (9%) – Leading chocolate-based inclusions and technical expertise.

• Dr. Oetker (6%) – Retail-focused decorations and chocolate sprinkles.

• Dobla (Netherlands) (4.5%) – Premium chocolate decorations for professional bakeries.

• ICAM S.p.A. (Italy) (3.5%) – Specialty chocolate inclusions with clean-label focus.

• Ulmer Schokoladen (Germany) (3%) – Industrial B2B decorations.

• Kerry Group (Ireland) (3%) – Natural colorant and coating solutions.

The remaining 71% of the market consists of regional specialists, artisan suppliers, private labels, and emerging clean-label brands, emphasizing innovation, seasonal formats, and premium positioning.

Outlook

The EU decorations and inclusions market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, driven by a combination of premiumization, social media influence, clean-label adoption, and functional performance innovations. Companies investing in responsible sourcing, natural colorants, and advanced processing technologies are likely to gain a competitive edge in this evolving and visually-driven market.

