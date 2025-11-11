European Wheat Germ Oil Market Set for Remarkable Growth, Surging to USD 251.9 Million by 2035, FMI Report

Demand for Wheat Germ Oil in EU

The European wheat germ oil market is set for robust growth, driven by rising health awareness, expanding applications, and increasing consumer demand.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The European Union wheat germ oil industry is poised for significant expansion, with market value projected to rise from USD 134.2 million in 2025 to USD 251.9 million by 2035, reflecting a robust CAGR of 6.5%, according to Future Market Insights. This growth trajectory is fueled by heightened consumer awareness of nutritional benefits, increasing applications in cosmetics and dietary supplements, and a preference for natural, minimally processed ingredients.

The unrefined (cold-pressed) segment leads the market with a 62.0% share in 2025, expected to reach 68.0% by 2035. This preference reflects consumers’ desire for nutrient-rich oils that preserve vitamin E, essential fatty acids, and other bioactive compounds.

To Explore Detailed Market Data, Segment-Wise Forecasts, and Competitive Insights, Request Sample Report. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-27181

Market Dynamics and Growth Phases

Between 2025 and 2030, EU wheat germ oil demand is forecast to grow from USD 134.2 million to USD 184.1 million, accounting for 42.2% of total decade growth. This phase will be driven by rising awareness of wheat germ oil’s high vitamin E content, growing cosmetic applications, and adoption in dietary supplements targeting cardiovascular health and immunity. Manufacturers are expanding cold-pressing capabilities, securing organic certifications, and addressing pharmaceutical-grade purity standards.

From 2030 to 2035, market value is projected to increase from USD 184.1 million to USD 252.5 million, representing 57.8% of total ten-year expansion. Growth will be fueled by mainstream adoption in premium skincare, advanced extraction technologies, and innovative supplement delivery systems enhancing bioavailability. Sustainability, traceable sourcing, and certified organic products will further drive premiumization.

Historically, between 2020 and 2025, EU wheat germ oil sales expanded at a CAGR of 5.0%, growing from USD 105.1 million to USD 134.2 million, supported by consumer preference for natural ingredients and increasing demand from cosmetics and dietary supplement industries.

Why EU Wheat Germ Oil Demand is Rising

• Rich in vitamin E, essential fatty acids, and octacosanol, supporting cardiovascular health and skin rejuvenation.

• Strong antioxidant and anti-aging properties attracting premium cosmetics manufacturers.

• Integration in dietary supplements and functional foods enhances nutritional adoption.

Segment Insights

• By Product Type: Cold-pressed wheat germ oil dominates with 62.0% share in 2025, rising to 68.0% by 2035. It preserves nutrient density, bioactive compounds, and superior therapeutic benefits over refined variants.

• By Application: Cosmetics lead with 41.6% market share, expected to reach 43.0% by 2035. The oil’s antioxidant properties, moisturizing capacity, and regenerative benefits support anti-aging serums, creams, and hair care products.

• By Distribution Channel: B2B (industrial/wholesale) accounts for 55.0% of EU sales in 2025, slightly decreasing to 50.0% by 2035 as retail channels gain prominence. Industrial buyers rely on standardized oil supply for cosmetics, supplements, and pharmaceuticals.

• By Nature: Conventional wheat germ oil holds 75.0% of sales in 2025, declining to 70.0% by 2035, while organic variants gain traction due to consumer demand for premium, traceable, and sustainable products.

Regional Highlights

• Germany: Leading market, projected to grow from USD 42.0 million in 2025 to USD 76.6 million by 2035 at 6.2% CAGR. Strong industrial base, cosmetics sector, and consumer preference for natural products.

• France: Expanding from USD 26.8 million to USD 51.3 million at 6.7% CAGR. Premium skincare and anti-aging applications drive demand.

• Italy: Growing from USD 21.7 million to USD 41.1 million at 6.6% CAGR, supported by wellness culture and natural ingredient adoption.

• Spain: Increasing from USD 17.4 million to USD 33.7 million at 6.8% CAGR, fueled by rising health awareness and cosmetics growth.

• Netherlands: High growth potential, CAGR of 6.9%, expanding from USD 6.9 million to USD 13.6 million due to progressive health-focused consumer base.

Market Drivers and Trends

• Health-conscious consumers driving functional oil adoption.

• Expansion into fortified foods, nutritional bars, beverages, and bakery products.

• Premium organic and clean-label certifications gaining traction.

• Innovative delivery formats, including softgels, sprays, and single-serve sachets.

Competitive Landscape

Leading players include Archer Daniels Midland (11% share), VIOBIN USA (6%), NOW Foods LLC (5%), CONNOILS LLC, and GNC. Companies focus on cold-pressing capabilities, quality standardization, organic certification, and application development to maintain competitive advantage.

Empower Your Business Decisions With Verified Industry Forecasts And Competitor Intelligence. Buy Full Report. https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/27181

Outlook

The European wheat germ oil market is set for sustained growth through 2035, supported by consumer preference for natural ingredients, scientific validation of health benefits, and expanding applications in cosmetics, nutraceuticals, and functional foods. Investment in sustainable sourcing, innovative delivery formats, and high-quality extraction technologies will be crucial to capturing market opportunities.

Browse Related Insights

Wheat Germ Oil Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wheat-germ-oil-market

Wheat Malt Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/wheat-malt-market

Why FMI: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI) is an ESOMAR-certified, ISO 9001:2015 market research and consulting organization, trusted by Fortune 500 clients and global enterprises. With operations in the U.S., UK, India, and Dubai, FMI provides data-backed insights and strategic intelligence across 30+ industries and 1200 markets worldwide.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.