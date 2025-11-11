Houzeo Ranks Idaho's 10 Safest Places to Live in 2025

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Idaho's cities.

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Idaho with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Rexburg is the safest city in Idaho, with a high safety score of 96 out of 100. Home to Brigham Young University-Idaho, this city has one of the lowest crime rates in the state. With a median home price of $319,500, Rexburg offers great value for families, students, and professionals looking for a safe, vibrant small-city atmosphere. Neighborhoods like Cedar Butte, Copper Heights, and Crest Haven provide secure environments with strong education options. However, this safety comes with a college-town energy that keeps the community active year-round. Here are the rankings of the Safest places to live in Idaho Other top-ranking safe cities are Rathdrum and Moscow. Rathdrum has a safety score of 90 and a median home price of $633,210, offering suburban safety just outside Coeur d'Alene with family-friendly amenities. Moscow scores 88 for safety, making it perfect for families wanting small-town living with college community energy. Home shoppers interested in North Idaho's lake country can browse Coeur d'Alene houses for sale for access to scenic waterfront living and outdoor recreation. Meanwhile, Idaho Falls homes for sale provide another safe option with growing job opportunities in eastern Idaho.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Idaho. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Idaho, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.