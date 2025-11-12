Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market Set to Reach $22.77 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Automobile Parts Restoration Service Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market Through 2025?

Recently, the automobile parts restoration service market has witnessed robust growth, significantly increasing in size. It is projected to surge from $15.81 billion in 2024 to $16.94 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth is linked to several factors, including a rise in demand for budget-friendly vehicle maintenance, heightened consciousness about sustainable automotive practices, increased repair charges for new automobile parts, swelling vehicle ownership rates in emerging economies, and an upward trend in the preference for revamped automotive components.

In the coming years, the automobile parts restoration service market is forecasted to experience significant growth, reaching $22.78 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. This projected growth over the forecast period can be linked to several factors including increasing demand for speedy spare parts restoration, expanding investment in automobile restoration facilities, heightened awareness about the environmental repercussions of discarded parts, growing consumer tendency to favor certified refurbishments over new parts, and governmental encouragement for eco-friendly automobile practices. Key trends during the forecast period involve the creation of novel cleaning techniques, the development of high-endurance materials, the incorporation of supply chain management systems, the assimilation of digital twin technology, and ground-breaking advancements in paint and surface restoration methodologies.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market?

The upsurge in automotive services e-commerce is projected to fuel the expansion of the auto parts restoration market in the future. Automotive services e-commerce is a reference to the online systems and digital pathways that make the selling, reserving, and delivery of car-related goods and services possible. It covers aspects like parts, repairs, servicing, and add-ons, providing consumers and businesses a streamlined and easy way to avail of auto solutions. The hike in automotive services e-commerce is a result of a growing consumer fondness for convenient and accessible online order of vehicle components. More and more people are opting for auto part restoration services as the swift growth of automotive services e-commerce motivates companies to use online methods for part sales, enhancing accessibility, competence, and consumer convenience. For example, data released by the United States Census Bureau, a governmental agency in the US, stated that the country's retail e-commerce sales hit $304.2 billion in Q2 2025, a YoY increase of 5.3%, accounting for 16.3% of all retail sales. Simultaneously, total retail sales saw a rise of 3.9% to $1,865.4 billion. Hence, the surge in automotive services e-commerce is propelling the demand in the auto parts restoration service Market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market?

Major players in the Automobile Parts Restoration Service Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Classic Industries Corp.

• Original Parts Group Inc.

• YearOne Inc.

• SVP Unlimited

• Legendary Auto Interiors

• Porsche Classic

• Auto Metal Direct

• Goodmark Industries

• Steele Rubber Products

• Classic Auto Restoration Specialists (CARS Inc.)

What Are The Top Trends In The Automobile Parts Restoration Service Industry?

In the market for automobile parts restoration services, major corporations are zeroing in on cutting-edge repair approaches to prolong the lifespan of vehicles and address key customer concerns such as concealed billing methods. These innovative repair methods in auto parts restoration not only improve durability and performance but also bring down expenses, waste, and environmental footprint. To draw from a specific example, in June 2024, Indian technology and e-commerce firm CARS24 launched Fourdoor, a versatile car parts refurbishment and servicing solution, designed to tackle prevalent issues in the country’s splintered car servicing industry, such as restricted availability of authentic parts, obscuration in pricing, and delayed services. Fourdoor guarantees expert-level restoration and maintenance using only authentic spare parts, transparent pricing, and prompt delivery, streamlining and fortifying the car ownership experience. Its motto, Right Service. Right Price. Right Now, encapsulates CARS24's mission to deliver transparent, reasonably priced and reliable car care to all car brands, improving the overall vehicle ownership experience.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market

The automobile parts restoration servicemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Service Type: Engine Restoration, Transmission Restoration, Brake System Restoration, Interior Restoration, Exterior Restoration, Other Service Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Classic Cars, Other Vehicle Types

3) By End-User: Individual, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Engine Restoration: Cylinder Head Restoration, Piston Restoration, Crankshaft Restoration, Engine Block Restoration

2) By Transmission Restoration: Gearbox Restoration, Clutch System Restoration, Torque Converter Restoration, Differential Restoration

3) By Brake System Restoration: Brake Pads Restoration, Brake Discs Restoration, Brake Calipers Restoration, Master Cylinder Restoration

4) By Interior Restoration: Seat Restoration, Dashboard Restoration, Upholstery Restoration, Carpet Restoration

5) By Exterior Restoration: Paint Restoration, Bumper Restoration, Headlight Restoration, Body Panel Restoration

6) By Other Service Types: Suspension Restoration, Steering Restoration, Electrical System Restoration, Exhaust System Restoration

Global Automobile Parts Restoration Service Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Automobile Parts Restoration Service Global Market Report showed North America as the dominant region. Projections for 2025 indicate Asia-Pacific to be the region with the fastest growth. The report includes data from regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

