Houzeo Highlights Kansas' 10 Safest Cities to Live for Families in 2025

This list provides homebuyers with valuable insights into the safety and livability of various neighborhoods across Kansas's cities.

TOPEKA, KS, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's best home buying and selling website, is proud to announce the launch of its "Safest Places to Live" landing pages. The list highlights the top cities in Kansas with the lowest violent and property crime rates, providing homebuyers with objective insights on their house-hunting journey.The core strength of Houzeo's ranking methodology is its commitment to transparency. Unlike reports that rely on complex formulas, Houzeo uses only verified crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) and the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). Houzeo combines these critical metrics with user-generated feedback and trusted public data to create an all-encompassing view of each location's safety score.According to Houzeo, Mound City is the safest city in Kansas, with a perfect safety score of 100 out of 100. This quiet Linn County town has very low crime rates and a strong sense of community. With a median home price of just $29,950, Mound City offers the most affordable living in Kansas for families and retirees. Neighborhoods like Sugar Valley Lakes, Lake Chaparral, and Oak Ridge provide peaceful environments in the Kansas countryside. However, this safety comes with a relaxed pace perfect for those seeking small-town life. Here are the rankings of the Safest places to live in Kansas Other top-ranking safe cities are Lake Quivira and Oswego. Lake Quivira has a safety score of 99 and median home price of $1,295,000, offering exclusive gated living with private lake access in Johnson County. Oswego scores 97 for safety with homes around $337,500, making it great for young families and first-time buyers in Labette County. Home shoppers interested in the Kansas City metro area can browse houses for sale in Overland Park for access to quality schools and suburban amenities. Meanwhile, Olathe houses for sale provide another safe option with growing job opportunities in Johnson County.The "Safest Places to Live" landing pages offer a comprehensive, data-backed analysis of safety levels in specific regions, helping potential buyers make informed decisions based on real-time data. By leveraging multiple data sources, including crime statistics, local government reports, and community safety surveys, Houzeo is able to offer homebuyers a reliable resource for evaluating the safety of different areas. This transparency allows homebuyers to make more educated decisions regarding their potential investments and the security of their new homes.With over 1.5 million active listings nationwide, Houzeo is rapidly becoming one of the best house searching websites in Kansas. Not just finding a home, the website and the Houzeo mobile app let users bookmark favorites, schedule showings, and make offers---all in one place. Whether it's booking a home tour or submitting an offer on a house for sale in Kansas, Houzeo is transforming the home buyer journey.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.