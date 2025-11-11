European Yeast Market Projected to Reach USD 1.3 Billion by 2035, Driven by Bakery and Brewing Expansion

Demand for Yeast in EU

The demand for yeast in the European Union is set to grow steadily, driven by rising applications in food, beverages, and health industries.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The EU yeast market is poised for robust growth, with sales projected to rise from USD 0.9 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 1.3 billion by 2035. This reflects an absolute increase of USD 471.4 million and a total growth of 55%, translating into a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% over the forecast period, according to Future Market Insights.

The industry’s expansion is primarily fueled by growing demand from the bakery and brewing sectors, the rising need for bioethanol production, and an expanding range of yeast applications across dry, fresh, and instant formats catering to both industrial and consumer markets.

Market Snapshot (EU, 2025–2035):

• Market Value (2025): USD 0.9 billion

• Forecast Value (2035): USD 1.3 billion

• Forecast CAGR: 4.5%

• Leading Product Type: Baker’s Yeast (46%)

• Top Application: Bakery (48%)

• Key Growth Countries: France, Spain, Netherlands

Between 2025 and 2030, the EU yeast market is expected to grow from USD 0.9 billion to USD 1,067.8 million, contributing USD 209.8 million to total forecast growth. This period is shaped by rising demand from artisanal bakeries, the craft brewing sector, and increased bioethanol production capacity. Manufacturers are expanding portfolios with clean-label solutions, performance-enhanced strains, and specialized yeast for diverse applications.

From 2030 to 2035, sales are projected to rise from USD 1,067.8 million to USD 1,329.4 million, adding USD 261.6 million, or 55.5% of the total ten-year growth. The market during this phase is expected to benefit from expanded instant yeast varieties, organic and specialty yeast strains, and innovative fermentation technologies designed to meet industrial and consumer requirements.

Key Market Drivers:

• Artisanal Baking & Craft Brewing Expansion: Increasing consumer preference for high-quality, artisanal baked goods and specialty beers is driving yeast demand.

• Bioethanol Production Growth: Specialized yeast strains are adopted to optimize carbohydrate conversion and fermentation efficiency for renewable fuel production.

• Instant Yeast Convenience: Rapid activation and easy handling of instant yeast formats are boosting adoption among professional and home bakers alike.

Segment Insights:

• By Product Type: Baker’s yeast dominates with a 46% share in 2025, slightly declining to 44% by 2035 due to growing bioethanol applications.

• By Form: Dry yeast holds 44% market share in 2025, expected to decrease marginally to 42% by 2035. Its shelf-life stability and industrial convenience drive continued adoption.

• By Application: Bakery remains the top segment with 48% in 2025, slightly declining to 45% by 2035 as bioethanol use expands.

• By Distribution Channel: B2B/Industrial leads with 72% of sales in 2025, decreasing slightly to 70% in 2035, while retail and foodservice grow concurrently.

• By Nature: Conventional yeast dominates at 86% in 2025, gradually declining to 82% by 2035 as organic yeast adoption rises.

Regional Insights:

• Germany: Largest market share (28.2% in 2025) with steady 4.2% CAGR, driven by strong baking culture and brewing traditions.

• France: Expanding at 4.9% CAGR, supported by artisanal bakery leadership and craft brewing growth.

• Spain: Growing at 4.8% CAGR with bakery modernization and specialty brewing adoption.

• Netherlands: 4.8% CAGR, fueled by food technology leadership and innovation in fermentation applications.

• Italy: 4.7% CAGR, backed by premium bakery sector growth and wine fermentation traditions.

Competitive Landscape:

The EU yeast market is highly competitive, led by:

• Lesaffre International (24% share): Strong bakery and brewing expertise, technical support, and strain diversity.

• AB Mauri (18%): Bread-focused portfolio, robust distribution, and baking solutions integration.

• Lallemand Inc. (12%): Specialty fermentation company with brewing yeast focus.

• Angel Yeast (8%): Cost-effective production and European market expansion.

• Kerry Group & DSM/Firmenich (11%): Nutritional yeast and yeast extract specialization.

The remaining 27% is shared among regional producers, private-label suppliers, and organic yeast manufacturers. Innovation, organic adoption, and strain specialization remain key differentiators in this competitive landscape.

