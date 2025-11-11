India Thyroid Function Test Market Set for 76% Growth by 2035 Driven by Point-of-Care Diagnostics

India Thyroid Function Test Market

India’s thyroid function test market to reach USD 97.2M by 2035, driven by POC devices, telemedicine integration, and rising thyroid prevalence.

Rising thyroid disorders and technological innovation in POC diagnostics are reshaping India’s healthcare landscape, enhancing early detection and accessibility.” — Sabyasachi Ghosh

FRANCE, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India thyroid function test market is projected to grow from USD 55.3 million in 2025 to USD 97.2 million by 2035, representing a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period. Sales in 2024 totaled USD 52.9 million, marking steady historical growth.

A primary driver of this expansion is the high adoption of point-of-care (POC) testing devices. These portable, user-friendly tools deliver rapid and reliable results, solving a critical challenge—time-to-detection for thyroid disorders. POC devices are particularly impactful in underserved and remote regions where centralized laboratory infrastructure is limited. Results within minutes allow healthcare providers to initiate timely interventions, significantly improving patient outcomes.

Market Dynamics and Technological Advancements

Manufacturers are enhancing POC devices with features such as wireless connectivity and integration with healthcare management systems. This enables remote monitoring for chronic thyroid conditions and aligns with the broader digital transformation of India’s healthcare sector. Urban adoption is increasing among working professionals seeking fast, reliable self-care health services, while telemedicine integration ensures comprehensive patient care by linking diagnostic results with expert consultations.

Thyroid Disorder Trends in India

• General Prevalence: NFHS-5 (2019–21) recorded 2.9% of the population self-reporting a thyroid disorder, up from 2.2% in NFHS-4.

• Adult Hypothyroidism: An eight-city study revealed an overall prevalence of 10.95%, with 15.86% in females and 5.02% in males; subclinical cases accounted for 8.02%.

• Pregnancy & Neonatal Risk: Meta-analysis of 61 studies (n = 60,066) showed 11.07% hypothyroidism prevalence in pregnancy, while congenital hypothyroidism affects roughly 1 in 1,000 live births.

Growth by Test Type and End-User Segment

• TSH Testing: Dominates with a 60.2% market share, valued for its sensitivity, cost-effectiveness, and wide accessibility.

• Diagnostic Laboratories: Lead end-user adoption with 46.8% of market share, leveraging high-throughput systems and advanced analytical capabilities.

Advancements in Immunoassays Fuel Market Expansion

Innovations such as chemiluminescent immunoassays (CLIA) and enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) have enhanced precision, speed, and affordability. Hospitals and laboratories across India are implementing these advanced techniques, improving early detection and patient outcomes.

Government and Private Sector Support

The National Health Mission (NHM) and public-private partnerships (PPPs) are expanding access to diagnostic services in remote areas. Subsidies, awareness campaigns, and investments in automated diagnostic technologies have increased market penetration, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Market Challenges

Economic constraints limit access for low-income populations, especially in rural regions. High costs of advanced testing technologies and uneven healthcare infrastructure create barriers. Targeted strategies—such as affordable POC devices, expanded insurance coverage, and strengthened public-private collaborations—are essential for sustaining market growth.

Historical Performance and Future Outlook

Between 2020 and 2024, the market grew at a CAGR of 4.3%, rising from USD 50.6 million in 2020 to USD 52.9 million in 2024. Adoption of advanced diagnostic tools, integration with telemedicine, and expanded rural healthcare infrastructure will continue to drive growth through 2035.

Competitive Landscape

• Tier 1 Companies (49.3% market share): Thyrocare Technologies Ltd., Dr. Lal PathLabs, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., SRL Diagnostics.

• Tier 2 Companies (21.7% market share): Apollo Diagnostics, Quest Diagnostics India, Suburban Diagnostics, Abbott India.

• Tier 3 Companies: FiRoche Diagnostics India, Siemens Healthineers India, and niche players specializing in selective products.

Key Insights and Future Drivers

• Rising prevalence of thyroid disorders due to iodine deficiency, autoimmune diseases, and lifestyle factors.

• Integration of POC testing with telemedicine and AI-powered diagnostics.

• Government initiatives and private investments in healthcare infrastructure.

• Continued adoption of immunoassays and automated diagnostic platforms.

The India thyroid function test market is entering a transformative phase. POC device adoption, technological innovation, and supportive public-private initiatives are driving accessibility, accuracy, and speed of diagnostics. By 2035, the market is expected to nearly double in value, reflecting both the increasing healthcare needs of the population and the sector’s ability to innovate in diagnostics delivery.

Recent Development Highlight

In 2024, Thyrocare acquired Think Health Diagnostics, enabling the company to expand home-based ECG and thyroid testing services. Data from 35,000 Delhi tests revealed 33% abnormal results, underlining the critical need for wider thyroid screening programs.

