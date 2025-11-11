Empty Capsule Market Poised to Reach USD 6.89B by 2035 Across APAC, Europe, USA & Saudi Arabia

Empty Capsule Market

Global empty capsule market projected at USD 3.19B in 2025, growing at 8% CAGR to USD 6.89B by 2035 across pharma and nutraceutical sectors.

Rising demand for plant-based and gelatin capsules is shaping the future of drug delivery and supplements globally.” — Sabyasachi Ghosh

GERMANY, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global empty capsule market is on a strong growth trajectory, valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2025 and expected to reach USD 6.89 billion by 2035, reflecting a robust CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period. The market expansion is being driven by the increasing adoption of capsule-based drug delivery systems in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements, alongside growing consumer preference for convenient and palatable dosage forms.

Explore trends before investing — request a sample report today!:- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-782

Empty capsules, including gelatin and hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) varieties, are widely used for encapsulating powders, granules, liquids, and semi-solids. Their ease of swallowing, improved bioavailability, and ability to mask unpleasant tastes make them preferable over traditional tablets. Additionally, factors such as aging populations, expanding self-medication trends, and consumer inclination toward clean-label supplements are accelerating demand across regions.

Regional Insights:

• North America: The U.S. market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8%, driven by vegetarian and plant-based capsule adoption and rising personalized medicine initiatives.

• Europe: Germany’s market is set to expand at 8.4% CAGR, bolstered by GMP compliance, automation in pharmaceutical production, and strong logistics infrastructure. Italy’s market, influenced by organic and natural wellness trends, will grow at 3.2% CAGR.

• Asia Pacific: Japan is expected to see 7.8% CAGR, fueled by nutraceutical demand and geriatric-friendly formulations. India and China focus on GMP-certified automated facilities with real-time humidity control to support large-scale production.

• Middle East & Saudi Arabia: Increasing healthcare investments, halal-compliant capsule demand, and preventive healthcare adoption are strengthening regional potential.

Market Segmentation & Key Trends:

• By Product Type: Gelatin-based capsules will maintain dominance with a 60.2% share in 2025 due to cost efficiency and broad API compatibility. Vegetarian-based capsules are rapidly growing, reaching 39.8%, driven by veganism, dietary restrictions, and clean-label preferences.

• By Raw Material: Type-B gelatin will lead at 30.2%, preferred for cost-effective and versatile pharmaceutical production. HPMC, a plant-based alternative, will hold 24.5%, reflecting the growing vegetarian and vegan supplement market in North America and Europe.

• By Capsule Size: Size “0” capsules dominate with 38.2% market share, balancing payload and swallowability. Size “1” capsules follow with 26.7%, increasingly used in pediatric, geriatric, and clinical trial applications.

• By Route of Administration: Oral capsules are predominant with 87.4% market share in 2025, preferred for their flexibility, patient compliance, and extended or controlled-release formulations. Inhalation capsules are growing at a 7.6% CAGR, driven by respiratory therapy applications.

• By End User: Pharmaceutical companies lead with 61.3% market share, followed by clinical research organizations at 18.5%, leveraging capsules for blinded trials and dosage flexibility. Nutraceutical brands contribute to growing capsule adoption, particularly in plant-based and functional food markets.

Technological & Product Innovations:

Manufacturers are increasingly investing in vegetarian, allergen-free, organic, and enteric-coated capsules to meet regulatory standards and consumer preferences. High-speed encapsulation lines, automated filling, and humidity-controlled facilities are becoming standard in Asia Pacific and other high-demand regions.

Click Here to Purchase the Report:- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/782

Notable industry developments include:

• Bright Pharma Caps Inc.: Launched the first certified organic pullulan capsules in 2023.

• CapsCanada Corporation: Secured USD 5 million investment to expand domestic hard capsule production.

• Lonza Group Ltd.: Committed USD 93 million to expand capsule manufacturing capacity to 30 billion pills annually.

Competitive Landscape:

Leading players include ACG Worldwide, Capsugel, Qualicaps Inc., Bright Pharma Caps Inc., CapsCanada Corporation, Suheung Co., Sunil Healthcare Ltd., and Medi-Caps Ltd. Companies are focusing on innovation, plant-based alternatives, and scalable manufacturing to address rising global demand.

Latest Pharmaceuticals Reports:-

Long-acting PEG-rhG-CSF Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/long-acting-peg-rhg-csf-market

Radiopharmaceutical Dispensing System Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/radiopharmaceutical-dispensing-system-market

Caprolactam Market

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/caprolactam-market

Why Choose FMI Empowering Decisions that Drive Real-World Outcomes:- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/why-fmi

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analystsworldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.