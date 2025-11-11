Security Assurance Market to Hit $14.8 Bn by 2031, Driven by Rising Cyber Threats

Rising cybersecurity threats and digital transformation drive the global security assurance market growth.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research Security Assurance Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Type (Business Applications, System and Network Infrastructure, Mobility Solutions), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2031, The global security assurance market size was valued at $5.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $14.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031.The global security assurance market is gaining traction as organizations increasingly prioritize data protection, risk management, and compliance. With the expansion of digital ecosystems, enterprises are adopting advanced assurance solutions to safeguard information assets and critical infrastructure against evolving cyber threats.Security assurance helps verify that systems, networks, and applications meet established security standards throughout their lifecycle. By implementing robust assurance practices, businesses can identify vulnerabilities, enhance resilience, and ensure adherence to industry regulations—making it a crucial component of modern cybersecurity frameworks.𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗣𝗗𝗙 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31446 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The growing frequency of cyberattacks and data breaches is one of the major drivers of the security assurance market. Organizations across sectors such as BFSI, IT, healthcare, and government are investing heavily in security frameworks to mitigate operational and reputational risks.The surge in cloud adoption and IoT integration has further amplified the need for comprehensive assurance solutions. As digital infrastructures become more complex, ensuring consistent security performance across hybrid environments is vital. This demand is fueling innovation in automated testing and continuous security validation.Regulatory frameworks such as GDPR, HIPAA, and ISO 27001 are also influencing market growth. Compliance with these standards necessitates ongoing assurance processes to verify that data handling and processing align with legal and industry-specific requirements.On the other hand, the high cost of implementation and shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals pose challenges to market expansion. Small and medium enterprises, in particular, face constraints in deploying full-scale assurance programs.However, advancements in AI, machine learning, and blockchain are creating new opportunities. These technologies enable predictive analytics, real-time risk detection, and transparent audit trails, enhancing the overall effectiveness of security assurance solutions.𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁 𝘁𝗼 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A31446 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The security assurance market is segmented by component (solution and services), application (network security, application security, cloud security, and others), organization size, and industry vertical. Among these, the cloud security segment holds a significant share due to increasing cloud migration and the need for continuous compliance monitoring.In 2021, the BFSI segment held the largest share of the security assurance market and is expected to retain its dominance in the coming years. A key factor driving this growth is the increasing threat of cyberattacks, which continues to undermine customer trust. As banks and financial institutions increasingly adopt mobile, cloud, and social technologies for efficient financial management, the need for robust digital security and privacy has become paramount. Consequently, this growing focus on safeguarding financial data and ensuring regulatory compliance is propelling the demand for security assurance solutions within the BFSI sector.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀In 2021, North America dominated the security assurance market, and the region is expected to maintain this lead throughout the forecast period. Organizations across North America are increasingly investing in emerging technologies to enhance operational efficiency and data protection. Intense competition among cloud service providers has driven key players to strengthen their security measures, ensuring faster access, reliable data protection, and broader service reach for clients. Furthermore, the growing adoption of mobile devices across industries continues to fuel the demand for advanced security assurance solutions in the region.𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝘆: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31446 This report gives an in-depth profile of some key market players in the security assurance industry include Accenture, Aura Information Security, Avaya, Inc., BizCarta India, CIPHER Security LLC., Capgemini, Happiest Minds, International Business Machine (IBM), Infosys Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Micro Focus, NETSCOUT, Radix Technologies, SAS Institute, Spirent Communications, Tenable, Inc., and Telos Corporation. These major players have adopted various key development strategies such as business expansion, new product launches, and partnerships, which propel growth of the security assurance inndustry globally.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• By type, the business applications segment dominated the security assurance industry in 2021. However, the mobility solutions segment is expected to exhibit significant growth during the forecast period.• On the basis of end-user, the BFSI segment dominated the security assurance market in 2021.However, the manufacturing segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.• Region-wise, the security assurance market was dominated by North America in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

