Tire Cord Fabric Market Set to Nearly Double by 2035; Driven by EV Adoption and Infrastructure Growth

Radial Tires will dominate with a 41.2% market share, while nylon will lead the material type segment with a 38.0% share.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tire cord fabric industry is witnessing strong growth, with market size expected to rise from USD 9.3 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 18.5 billion by 2035, representing a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1 % over the decade. This expansion is fueled by increasing demand for high-performance tyres, electric vehicles (EVs), and infrastructure development across major regions, including Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the United States, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

APAC: The Growth Powerhouse

APAC is projected to be the fastest-growing region for tire cord fabrics. India is expected to achieve a CAGR of roughly 7.9 %, driven by the rapid adoption of radial tyres in commercial vehicles and expansion in both original equipment and aftermarket sectors. China follows closely with a CAGR of around 7.6 %, supported by domestic production of synthetic reinforcement materials and the growing EV market requiring low-rolling-resistance tyre solutions.

In this region, radial tyres account for over 41 % of the market, while nylon-based cord fabrics represent approximately 38 % of material consumption. Key growth drivers include:

- Widespread shift from bias to radial construction in commercial tyres, increasing demand for reinforcement fabrics.

- Strong uptake of electric vehicles necessitating cords engineered for energy efficiency and structural integrity.

- Expansion of local manufacturing capabilities, lowering costs and strengthening regional supply chains.

Europe: Premium Performance and Sustainability

Europe’s market growth is steady, with Germany projected at a CAGR of 6.1 % and other Western European countries showing similar trends. Radial tyres dominate the market, with premium and high-performance segments leading demand.

Europe’s growth is shaped by:

- High-performance tyres and light-weighting initiatives driving adoption of hybrid cord fabrics combining polyester and aramid fibres.

- Rising emphasis on sustainability and recyclable reinforcement solutions.

- Diversification of applications across passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and specialty industrial tyres, ensuring consistent market demand.

USA: Innovation and Specialty Applications

The US market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.4 %, largely driven by the expansion of electric vehicles, commercial fleet renewal, and demand for high-performance tyres.

US market trends include:

- Electric vehicles requiring cords optimized for low rolling resistance and weight reduction.

- Retread and fleet renewal activities increasing demand for specialty reinforcement materials.

- Advanced manufacturing infrastructure supporting adoption of next-generation technologies such as resorcinol-free dipping systems and high-tenacity nylon/polyester cords.

Saudi Arabia & Middle East: Emerging Opportunities

While smaller in absolute volume, Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East are emerging as promising markets. Growth is supported by:

- Adoption of radial tyres in commercial fleets and infrastructure development.

- Increasing demand for off-road, agricultural, and heavy-duty tyres, driving reinforcement fabric volumes.

- Emerging sustainability initiatives encouraging recyclable cord fabrics and advanced adhesion technologies.

Material and Application Insights

Nylon remains the dominant cord material, accounting for 38 % of global consumption in 2025. Within nylon, Nylon 6 constitutes 62 %, while Nylon 66 represents the remaining 38 %. Radial tyres dominate applications, capturing a 41.2 % share globally, with passenger car radial tyres representing 58 % of this segment.

Key technology trends shaping the market include:

- Development of resorcinol-free adhesion systems and advanced dipping technologies that reduce environmental impact without compromising performance.

- Growth of bio-based and recycled feedstocks as the industry shifts toward circular economy models.

- Increasing demand from electric vehicle tyre platforms for low-rolling-resistance cords, hybrid material architectures, and high-durability fabrics.

Strategic Implications for Stakeholders

The anticipated USD 9.1 billion increase in market value over the next decade presents significant opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers. Companies with strong R&D capabilities, sustainable manufacturing practices, and flexible global supply chains are best positioned to capture growth.

Regional supply chain localization, particularly in APAC and the Middle East, highlights the importance of geographic presence and regulatory-compliant production. In Europe and the USA, premium and specialty applications provide high-margin opportunities. Investors and technology providers can benefit by supporting capacity expansions, deploying advanced technologies, and forming strategic partnerships with tyre OEMs.

Market Outlook

The tire cord fabric market is entering a growth phase characterized by double-digit absolute expansion and evolving demand patterns driven by radialisation, electrification, sustainability, and advanced reinforcement technologies. Across APAC, Europe, the USA, and Saudi Arabia, regional dynamics vary but converge on one outcome: increasing demand and a growing need for high-performance, durable, and sustainable cord fabrics.

For stakeholders across the value chain—including manufacturers, material suppliers, investors, and tyre OEMs—the decade spanning 2025 to 2035 represents a critical window to innovate, scale, and lead in the tire cord fabric market.

