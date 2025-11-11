Report from NUJ Irish delegate conference

West of Ireland based freelance Stephen Corrigan has been elected as Cathaoirleach (Chair) of the Irish Executive Council (IEC).

The Connacht Tribune regional journalist was unanimously elected to succeed RTÉ journalist Cearbhall Ó Síocháin at the Irish biennial delegate conference in Dublin on Saturday.

Outgoing Leas Cathaoirleach Carolyn Farrar was re-elected to the vice-chair position.

Carolyn Farrar and Stephen Corrigan. © Maxwell Photography

The theme of the conference was ‘Organising Together - Better in a Trade Union’ and a highlight was a seminar moderated by Conor Kavanagh discussing the challenges and opportunities for branch renewal and recruitment.

Georgina Morris, NUJ vice-president, gave an update on the work of the Development Committee and heard reports from delegates on the struggle to improve branch attendance and levels of participation by many members. The IEC will be hosting a follow-up roundtable in Spring 2025.

Laura Davison, Georgina Morris, Martin Fitzpatrick (Dublin Newspapers branch chair), and Conor Kavanagh. © Maxwell Photography

The conference was an opportunity for Irish members to welcome on home ground the joint presidents from Ireland, Gerry Curran and Fran McNulty. McNulty proposed a late notice motion from the IEC condemning the closure of the RTÉ documentary unit.

In his report to the conference Séamus Dooley, NUJ assistant general secretary, drew attention to the achievements of the union over the past two years against ferocious odds.

Paying tribute to branch delegates and activists, Dooley said: "The trade union movement demands much of its volunteers and in a diminishing pool of activists, I am conscious of the time and energy put in by chapel and branch officers and by those who serve on our committees and councils. That effort and sacrifice is not and should never be taken for granted.”

This week marks the retirement of Irish president Michael D Higgins and Dooley recalled the president's support for the trade union movement and his presence at the International Federation of Journalists' (IFJ) World Congress in Dublin in 2013.

Dooley said:

"President Michael D Higgins echoed the words of the Welsh writer and academic Raymond Williams. Journalists should always 'be the arrow, not the target.' “Reviewing the past two years since we gather in the Gresham Hotel I have been struck by how often journalists and journalism have become the target. “Gaza casts a long and dark shadow and I commend all of those who supported our NUJ vigils, along with the Dublin Broadcasting branch, which has organised monthly events on the RTÉ campus. “The IFJ has estimated that at least 225 Palestinian journalists have been killed in the current conflict. “It is vital that journalists and media organisations are allowed free and unrestricted access into Gaza and we strongly support the demand for an independent investigation into the slaughter of journalists by Israel. “The focus of our campaigns has been on the targeting of journalists and the safety of those working in Gaza and I again appeal for support for the IFJ Safety Fund. “In seeking to ‘be the arrow, not the target’ the NUJ has always been mindful of the need to respect the independent role of journalists and to do nothing that damages the trust and confidence of viewers and listeners. “As the voice of journalism, we will always stand up for what is right. We will always defend journalists and journalism. We do so in a manner consistent with the values of an independent union of professional journalists united under our Code of Conduct. “That means defending journalistic safety, defending terms and conditions of employment, the right to report, the right to information, the right to operate without unlawful surveillances, the right to work without fear. “It means defending professional standards and recognising threats to independence."

In her address Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, endorsed the theme of the conference and stressed that strong branches and the development of activists are critical to defending members.

Davison said:

"The challenge to organise and recruit is common to all unions. History tells us that we are more effective when we organise together and that is the message that determines the work of the NEC's Development Committee. “Last year's conference hosted by West of Ireland branch has been cited as a model of engagement with students. The Dublin Freelance Forum is an excellent ongoing event. “Some of you will have taken part in the excellent Branches summit held in early September where we heard examples of the good work taking place around the union. We are sharing those examples."

