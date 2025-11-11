GCC Medical Gloves Market to Reach USD 218.61M by 2035, Driven by Nitrile Adoption & Hospital Expansion Across USA

GCC Medical Gloves Market

SPAIN, November 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The GCC medical gloves market, valued at USD 174.15 million in 2025, is projected to reach USD 218.61 million by 2035, registering a steady CAGR of 2.3%, according to the latest industry analysis. Growth is being driven by rising healthcare expenditure, stringent infection control protocols, and the expanding number of surgical and outpatient procedures across the GCC.

Hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centres remain primary consumers, while ambulatory surgery centres (ASCs) and home healthcare providers are emerging as high-growth end-user segments. The region’s regulatory framework, led by bodies such as the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) and UAE Ministry of Health, is ensuring compliance with ISO 11193 and EN 455 standards for medical gloves, boosting safety and performance standards across all sectors.

Product and Material Trends:

Examination gloves dominate the GCC market, accounting for 67.5% of total sales in 2025, driven by routine diagnostic and outpatient procedures. However, the chemotherapy gloves segment is witnessing accelerated adoption, especially in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, due to rising cancer cases and the need for enhanced chemical resistance.

Powder-free gloves are rapidly replacing powdered variants, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2035. Regulatory restrictions and heightened allergy concerns have made powder-free gloves the preferred choice across hospitals, outpatient clinics, and ASCs.

By material type, nitrile gloves are forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 8.2%, outpacing latex and vinyl, as healthcare professionals shift toward superior chemical resistance and hypoallergenic options. Polyisoprene gloves, though premium-priced, are gaining traction in high-end surgical applications due to their latex-like feel without associated allergy risks.

Usage and Distribution:

Disposable gloves continue to dominate the market, expected to grow at 6.3% CAGR, reinforcing the post-pandemic emphasis on infection control and single-use hygiene protocols. Offline channels remain the leading sales route, but online procurement is accelerating due to digital healthcare platforms and e-commerce proliferation.

Regional Insights:

Saudi Arabia leads the GCC market, accounting for over 70% of revenue share in 2025, with a projected CAGR of 3.8%. The UAE follows with approximately 18% market share and 4.0% CAGR, bolstered by medical tourism and e-commerce penetration. Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman are witnessing moderate growth, ranging from 2.9% to 3.2%, driven by increased hospital setups, foreign investments, and PPE adoption.

Emerging Opportunities:

Ambulatory surgery centres (ASCs) are emerging as a key driver, projected to grow at 8.5% CAGR due to the shift toward same-day surgical procedures and minimally invasive treatments. The rise of home healthcare and long-term care facilities is further supporting glove demand in alternative medical settings.

Sustainability is also shaping market innovation. Biodegradable and eco-friendly glove options are gaining traction, aligning with GCC governments’ green healthcare initiatives. Technological advancements in antimicrobial coatings and enhanced barrier protection offer additional growth avenues for manufacturers.

sMarket Outlook:

The GCC medical gloves industry is set to witness steady expansion from 2025 to 2035. Key drivers include growing outpatient care, government-backed local manufacturing incentives, rising healthcare standards, and heightened awareness of hygiene and patient safety. The sector is also increasingly benefiting from international partnerships, supply chain resilience initiatives, and diversification of glove materials to reduce latex dependency.

Leading Industry Players:

The market landscape is dominated by both regional and global players, including Paul Hartmann AG, Hotpack Packaging Industries LLC, Falcon (Falcon Pack), Deeko Bahrain, United Medical Industries, NAFA Enterprises Ltd., Liberty Industries, Inc., Ansell Healthcare, McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Top Glove Corporation Berhad, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, and Semperit AG Holding.

As the GCC healthcare sector modernizes and expands, the medical gloves market will continue its trajectory of steady growth, reinforced by safety, sustainability, and technological innovation, positioning the region as a competitive hub for high-quality medical gloves on a global scale.

