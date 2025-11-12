The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market to Reach USD $619.25 Billion by 2029 at 6.4% CAGR

Expected to grow to $619.25 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market?

The market size for aftermarket automotive parts has robustly grown over the recent years. The market is expected to rise from its current worth of $454.46 billion in 2024 to $482.35 billion in 2025, experiencing compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The expansion during the historical period can be linked to several factors such as rising urbanization and vehicle usage, increasing incidences of road mishaps, growing dependence on passenger cars for daily travel, upscaling of logistics and commercial fleets, and an upward trend of consumers opting for cost-effective spare parts.

The market for aftermarket automotive components is predicted to expand significantly in the coming years. By 2029, it is forecasted to reach a value of $619.25 billion, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The increase during the projected period is due to factors such as heightened demand for intelligent, connected vehicles, stricter governmental regulations surrounding vehicular safety and emissions, rising use of subscription-based commuting services, expansion in the aftermarket for hybrid and electric vehicles, and a rising consumer interest in high-quality after-sale parts. Key market trends for this period include the creation of sustainable, environmentally conscious components, advancements in braking systems, the incorporation of IoT-enabled parts, the use of artificial intelligence in diagnostic tools, and innovation in lightweight alloy and composite parts.

Download a free sample of the aftermarket automotive parts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28899&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Aftermarket Automotive Parts Global Market Growth?

The proliferation of intelligent and networked vehicle components is anticipated to boost the expansion of the aftermarket automotive parts sector. These components, including sensors, software, and interconnected systems, facilitate vehicular communication, performance monitoring, and the advancement of safety and efficiency. The growth in intelligent and networked vehicle components is driven by live data communication, enhancing vehicle safety and driving efficiency by enabling information sharing. Aftermarket automotive components facilitate integration of these components, offering affordable, compatible alternatives that preserve or boost vehicular connectivity and advanced system capabilities. For example, as per the Baker Institute for Public Policy, a nonpartisan US think tank, in December 2024, it is expected that Chinese electric vehicle production and connected vehicle software or hardware will still be non-existent in Mexico by 2026. Yet, Mexico's automotive industry, which accounts for 22% of USMCA trade and 17.4% of global vehicle production, exports approximately 88% of its 3.5 million annual vehicles to the United States as of September 23, 2024. Therefore, integrating intelligent and networked vehicle components is a key driver of the aftermarket automotive parts industry's growth.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market?

Major players in the Aftermarket Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• DENSO Corporation

• Continental AG

• ZF Friedrichshafen AG

• Valeo

• BorgWarner Inc.

• Aisin Corporation

• Hyundai Mobis Company Limited

• Schaeffler AG

• Marelli Holdings Co., Ltd.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market?

Many of the key players in the aftermarket auto parts industry are concentrating on creating unique solutions like cutting-edge driver assistance system sensors to augment vehicle security and drive automation. These sensors are integrated electronic devices in vehicles that track and observe the environment to support drivers with essential features such as incident avoidance, lane maintenance, and adaptive speed control. For instance, in September 2024, Continental AG, a manufacturing company based in Germany, commenced a wide enlargement of its aftermarket product line in native equipment quality. The expansion caters to the growing technical needs of workshops, particularly with the emergence of electric cars and sophisticated driver assistance schemes. The extension consists of new product gatherings like sensors for driver support systems (cameras, radars), structure and steering elements (wheel bearings, wishbone bushings, ball joints), high-pressure fuel pumps, and a broadened range of brake discs and pads beneath the ATE New Original brand designed specifically for electric vehicles, adhering to Euro 7 emission regulations.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market Report?

The aftermarket automotive partsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Engine Components, Electrical Parts, Suspension And Steering Parts, Brake Parts, Exhaust Parts, Other Product Types

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Two-Wheelers

3) By Application: Replacement And Wear-And-Tear, Performance, Customization And Aesthetic Enhancements, Collision Repair And Structural Replacement

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retailers, Offline Retailers, Original Equipment Suppliers (OES)

Subsegments:

1) By Engine Components: Pistons, Piston Rings, Oil Pumps, Gaskets, Cylinder Heads, Timing Belts, Valves

2) By Electrical Parts: Alternators, Starters, Spark Plugs, Batteries, Ignition Coils, Wiring Harnesses, Sensors

3) By Suspension And Steering Parts: Shock Absorbers, Struts, Control Arms, Ball Joints, Tie Rod Ends, Steering Racks, Bushings

4) By Brake Parts: Brake Pads, Brake Shoes, Brake Rotors, Brake Calipers, Brake Drums, Master Cylinders, Brake Lines

5) By Exhaust Parts: Mufflers, Catalytic Converters, Exhaust Manifolds, Resonators, Exhaust Pipes, Oxygen Sensor

6) By Other Product Types: Filters, Lighting Systems, Wiper Blades, Clutch Assemblies, Fuel Pumps, Cooling Systems

View the full aftermarket automotive parts market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aftermarket-automotive-parts-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Aftermarket Automotive Parts Industry?

For the year outlined in the Aftermarket Automotive Parts Global Market Report 2025, North America dominated as the largest region. However, the highest projected growth is expected in the Asia-Pacific region. The regions detailed in the market report incorporate Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Aftermarket Automotive Parts Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-aftermarket-global-market-report

E Commerce Automotive Aftermarket Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/e-commerce-automotive-aftermarket-market

Automotive Performance Parts Global Market Report Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-performance-parts-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.