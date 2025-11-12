Artificial Intelligence-Powered Seizure Prediction Wearable Market Trends 2025-2029: Regional Outlook Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Artificial Intelligence-Powered Seizure Prediction Wearable Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artificial Intelligence-Powered Seizure Prediction Wearable Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Recent years have seen a substantial increase in the market size of artificial intelligence-enabled seizure predicting wearable devices. It's projected that the market will expand from $1.15 billion in 2024 to $1.41 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The historical growth of this market can be accredited to factors such as the rising prevalence of epilepsy, heightened application of wearable health monitoring gadgets, increasing public knowledge about neurological disorders, larger demand for customized healthcare solutions, and a surge in instances of drug-resistant epilepsy.

The market size for AI-infused seizure forecasting wearables is predicted to balloon over the coming years, with projections suggesting a growth to $3.17 billion by 2029 and a CAGR of 22.4%. The anticipated growth in this forecast period can be credited to the increasing clinical validation of AI-powered seizure prediction, the escalating adoption of remote patient supervision platforms, the rising incorporation of cloud-based analytics in healthcare wearables, an increase in the occurrence of neurological disorders, and a surge in the adoption of home-based and distant monitoring solutions. Key trends to watch during the forecast period include advances in AI algorithms, development in EEG signal processing, real-time neuro-monitoring sensors creation, non-invasive monitoring techniques innovation, and upgrades in data-driven neurological modeling.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Artificial Intelligence-Powered Seizure Prediction Wearable Market?

The continuous rise in neurological disorders is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for AI-enhanced seizure prediction wearable devices. These disorders, which can affect normal activities of the brain, spinal cord, or nerves, are predominantly increasing due to the aging demographic, which raises the likelihood of neurodegeneration and associated neurological ailments. By tracking physiological signals and predicting seizures through AI, these wearables greatly aid in managing neurological disorders, enabling anticipatory measures and improving patient safety. To exemplify, the National Library of Medicine, a medical library in the US, stated in April 2024 that about 6.9 million Americans over the age of 65 are presently diagnosed with Alzheimer's dementia. These figures are estimated to swell to 13.8 million by 2060. Thus, the escalating occurrence of neurological disorders is fueling the expansion of the AI-enhanced seizure prediction wearable market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Artificial Intelligence-Powered Seizure Prediction Wearable Market?

Major players in the Artificial Intelligence-Powered Seizure Prediction Wearable Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Clarrio Health Technologies Ltd.

• Stevens Institute of Technology

• BioSerenity

• CeriBell Inc.

• Seer Medical Pty Ltd.

• SmartMonitor Inc.

• Empatica Inc.

• AMG Detection

• Blink Energy Services

• Epitel Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Artificial Intelligence-Powered Seizure Prediction Wearable Industry?

Leading corporations active in the artificial intelligence-aided seizure prediction wearable market are concentrating on the creation of innovative solutions. These include advanced wearable devices that utilize AI and real-time data analytics to accurately anticipate seizures, thereby improving patient safety. These advanced wearables are body-attached electronics equipped with sensors and AI functionalities, which monitor real-time physiological signs to detect, interpret, and foresee health incidents like seizures. In February 2024, Empatica Inc., a spinoff from the US-based MIT Media Lab, introduced the EpiMonitor epilepsy monitoring system, designed to offer real-time seizure detection and warnings. The system can identify generalized tonic-clonic seizures with 98% precision, delivering real-time notifications to caregivers, enabling timely assistance. With a battery life of up to seven days, it also tracks sleep and activity, producing thorough health reports to support clinical care. The intention is to increase safety and embolden epilepsy patients by providing trustworthy seizure monitoring and comprehensive health insights.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Artificial Intelligence-Powered Seizure Prediction Wearable Market Growth

The artificial intelligence-powered seizure prediction wearablemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Wristbands, Headbands, Smartwatches, Patches, Other Product Types

2) By Technology: Electroencephalography-Based, Accelerometer-based, Multi-Sensor, Other Technologies

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By Application: Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care, Research Institutes, Other Applications

5) By End User: Adults, Pediatrics, Geriatrics

Subsegments:

1) By Wristbands: Electroencephalogram Monitoring, Heart Rate Monitoring, Motion Detection

2) By Headbands: Brainwave Analysis, Stress Level Detection

3) By Smartwatches: Heart Rate Monitoring, Motion Detection, Blood Oxygen Monitoring

4) By Patches: Electrodermal Activity Monitoring, Temperature Sensing, Heart Rate Monitoring

5) By Other Product Types: Necklaces, Clothing-Integrated Sensors, Earbuds

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Artificial Intelligence-Powered Seizure Prediction Wearable Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for Artificial Intelligence-Powered Seizure Prediction Wearables. However, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to outpace others in terms of growth during the projected period. The report encompasses a market review for various regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

