Houzeo Brings ‘Save Search’ and Custom Alerts to Tennessee, Elevating the Property Search Experience

Houzeo's new feature allows Tennessee homebuyers to save searches, receive real-time updates, and get personalized alerts, making home hunting more efficient.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 1.5 million listings. With 46,304 homes currently available in Tennessee, home shoppers can now discover even more listings throughout the Volunteer State with ease.Whether you're searching for a scenic mountain retreat in Crossville, a modern home in Memphis, or family-friendly Murfreesboro homes for sale , Houzeo provides an expansive range of listings throughout Tennessee. To further streamline the search process, Houzeo now offers the "Save Search" feature.The Save Search feature lets buyers retain tailored property searches, stay updated with real-time alerts on new listings, and quickly share their saved searches with their network. Using Houzeo's Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here's how "Save Search" works:- Save Custom Searches: With this feature, buyers can save specific search parameters like price, neighborhood, or must-have features such as acreage or covered porches. For example, Tennessee homebuyers can save searches like " homes for sale in Crossville under $350K with mountain views" or "affordable homes near Knoxville with large yards."- Instant Alerts: When buyers save searches like "homes in Murfreesboro with a finished basement under $400K," they'll receive email notifications whenever new listings that match these criteria appear in the Tennessee real estate market . Buyers can select to get alerts instantly, daily, or weekly, ensuring they never miss out on the right property.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo's platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The "Save Search" feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey. If it's related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.