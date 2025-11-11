Kaden Bulusan: Rising Model Redefining Diversity and Style on the Runway

Kaden Bulusan walks for designer Perry White at the Divinity Fashion Show by Oliventa Clothing at Porsche DTLA. Photo credit: @seanshotthat Kaden Bulusan walks the runway for designer Megan Marie during IFSM Fashion Week at The Biltmore Los Angeles - showcasing a bold fusion of color, confidence, and contemporary style. Photo credit: CDP Studios BTS at Asian Fashion Week LA - Kaden Bulusan (second from left) wearing designer Kiel Ortega, known for his avant-garde, futuristic aesthetic and bold, innovative silhouettes.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Los Angeles-based model Kaden Bulusan is emerging as a promising new face in fashion. With a distinct Portuguese-Filipino heritage, natural runway presence, and an ability to balance high-end sophistication with modern streetwear edge, Bulusan is already turning heads across major fashion week runways.Under the mentorship of Kelly Anne Alexander, founder of KA Fashion and producer of “Models Talk” on KAFTV, Bulusan has transformed from a newcomer to a confident professional within months. Alexander, an award-winning designer known for her sustainable fashion line and dedication to nurturing emerging talent, has guided him in developing both his craft and professionalism.This season, Bulusan made a striking debut walking for several designers across three major Los Angeles fashion events. During Asian Fashion Week LA, he walked for Jesse J Collections, led by celebrity stylist and designer Jesse J, known for dressing clients such as Paris Hilton, Goapele, and Fall Out Boy, and for a signature blend of luxury, red-carpet sophistication, and statement style. He also walked for Kiel Ortega, the Los Angeles-based designer and fashion photographer recognized for avant-garde collections and a visionary approach that merges art, structure, and contemporary design.He continued his breakout momentum at the Divinity Fashion Show 2025, presented by Oliventa Clothing at Porsche Downtown LA, a luxury event that merged fashion, design, and performance. There, Bulusan walked for Haus of Moss, Perry White, and 90wer (90werworld), representing a mix of sustainability, couture craftsmanship, and urban luxury. Each appearance showcased his ability to move between different designer aesthetics while maintaining his signature confidence and poise.Most recently, Bulusan took the runway at the IFSM Fashion Week Runway Show at The Biltmore Los Angeles, walking for Megan Marie and Gabriel BA Collection. The production further established his growing reputation as a versatile model with natural charisma, professionalism, and strong stage presence.Beyond the runway, Bulusan brings authenticity, athleticism, and drive to everything he does. A competitive soccer player, he attributes much of his discipline and focus to his background in sports. That mindset translates into modeling, where his precision, posture, and presence consistently stand out. Proud of his Portuguese-Filipino heritage, he represents a fresh, global perspective that reflects the industry’s increased emphasis on diversity and representation in fashion.When he is not modeling, Bulusan enjoys coaching youth soccer, working out, running, exploring high-performance sports cars with his father, traveling with his family, and discovering new restaurants and cuisines, reflecting his energy, curiosity, and interest in new experiences.As his career gains momentum, Bulusan continues to draw interest for brand collaborations, editorial features, and commercial work. With his distinctive look, athletic edge, and growing runway résumé, he is building a body of work that positions him as a model to watch in 2025 and beyond.Follow Kaden on Instagram: @kadenbulusan

