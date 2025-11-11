Cornhusker 800 Unveils Innovative Sand Haul Hopper Trailer

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornhusker 800 , headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska, is a premier provider of heavy-duty hauling and material-handling equipment for the construction and aggregate industries. With over two decades of experience serving Midwest contractors, Cornhusker 800 has earned a reputation for rugged reliability and responsive customer service.The company’s latest offering, the sand haul hopper , is engineered to transport both wet and dry sand as well as other hard-flowing commodities. Featuring significantly steeper slopes than standard hopper trailers, the sand haul hopper ensures complete, jam-free unloading of even the iciest, moisture-laden sand. Cornhusker 800’s investment in advanced fabrication machinery and optimized workflow processes driven by its “Leading the Weigh” lightweight design philosophy enables efficient production without compromising employee work-life balance. New extended hours of operation further underscore Cornhusker 800’s commitment to meeting customer delivery schedules and rental needs.Built on a foundation of continuous product innovation and operational excellence, Cornhusker 800’s sand haul hopper delivers enhanced payload capacity, reduced cycle times, and lower maintenance costs. Customers benefit from reinforced steel construction, corrosion-resistant coatings, and easy-access service points that minimize downtime and extend trailer life. Whether deployed on dry-sand landscaping projects or de-icing operations in cold-weather climates, the sand haul hopper offers unmatched versatility and durability.For more information or to learn more about industrial hauling solutions, please contact their sales office at (402) 555-8000.About Cornhusker 800: Cornhusker 800 is a family-owned leader in the manufacture and leasing of specialty trailers and material-handling equipment. Guided by its mission through lightweight, high-strength designs, Cornhusker 800 combines state-of-the-art production facilities with a customer-focused support network. From product conception to ongoing maintenance, Cornhusker 800 delivers innovative solutions that keep projects on schedule and under budget.Company name: Cornhusker 800Address: 800 Oak StreetCity: LincolnState: NebraskaZip code: 68521Phone number: (402) 476-3225

